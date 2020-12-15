In the midst of a pandemic, it has been a struggle for college basketball games to be held in some parts of the country this month.
In Virginia alone, a few of the men's programs to pause due to virus concerns include James Madison, Virginia and George Mason. On the women's side, the Dukes and Richmond have had schedule snafus.
"The challenges keep rolling in," JMU men's coach Mark Byington said this week.
Overseas, the obstacles have been there as well for several former Dukes who are playing in Europe and other regions.
Ron Curry, a former JMU guard, had his season delayed in Hungary due to protocol issues with his club, according to a spokesman in that central European country. His first game was Nov. 7 - he had 13 points on Saturday in a victory for perhaps the most storied club in league history in Hungary.
Other former Dukes overseas, according to eurobasket.com, at some point this season include Jackson Kent and Devon Moore in Germany, Juwann James (The Netherlands), Stuckey Mosley (North Macedonia), Alvin Brown (Armenia), Andrey Semenov (Russia), and Thomas Vodonovich (Luxembourg).
"Europe is definitely a different experience," Curry said in 2019. "I have a lot of fun playing over here. Any time you get to play basketball it is a good opportunity. The fans in Europe are very passionate. It is similar to college basketball, just the following the team gets is really big, especially here in Hungary."
On the women's side, former Dukes now overseas includes ex-Turner Ashby standout Kirby Burkholder.
After playing part of the previous three seasons in Hungary, she scored 11 points in 21 minutes of action on Sunday in her first game this season in the top Polish league. She is one of three Americans with the club in Torun, a city of about 200,000 people in the central part of Poland.
"It's a good league," Burkholder said last week.
Kamiah Smalls is playing this season in Italy. She was drafted in the third round by Indiana earlier this season out of JMU and played in seven games in her first WNBA campaign.
Smalls had 16 points on Sunday as her team lost by 51 points to Venezia; Smalls is averaging 18.5 points in her first 11 outings this season in Italy.
"I finally felt like a lot of my hard work had finally paid off,” Smalls told the News-Record after her WNBA debut. "It’s just a blessing to still be able to play the sport I love and do so in this environment. It just feels really good.”
Jazmon Gwathmey, from Liberty High in Northern Virginia, was averaging 14.6 points per contest in her first eight games for Sesto in northern Italy. She had 11 points on Sunday in a victory over Bologna. She was drafted by Minnesota of the WNBA in 2016 in the second round after a standout career at JMU.
On the men's side, James, who averaged 14.3 points per contest as a senior at JMU in 2009, has played in Ireland, France, Switzerland and Lebanon since then.
He played 2019-20 in Lebanon and Switzerland and in September played two games for a team in The Netherlands.
Brown had 11 points Sunday and was averaging 10.6 points per contest in his first 12 games. The 6-foot-11 forward finished his college career at USC-Aiiken after transferring from JMU.
Kent averaged 13 points in his first five games this season for a team in Germany. Moore averaged 11.4 points per contest in his first five contests this year.
Mosley averaged 15.3 points per game in his first four games but had not played since Nov. 18, according to eurobasket.com. As a senior at JMU in 2018-19, he scored more than 16 points per outing and was a second-team all-CAA player.
Curry, who turned 28 in July, is a product of Paul VI High in New Jersey. He was also an all-CAA guard for the Dukes and ended his college career in 2016. He played in Germany, Latvia and Slovenia before heading to Hungary.
"You have to be open and be mentally strong," Curry said of playing overseas. "You go through a lot of things. You have to keep fighting and remember why you are here."
Staff writer Shane Mettlen contributed to this report.
