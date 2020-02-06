The days of optimism are gone for this season's James Madison University men's basketball team, buried in an avalanche of seven straight losses that has left the Dukes at the bottom of the Colonial Athletic Association.
This from a JMU team that was picked to finish fourth in the league and even received some first-place votes in a preseason poll. Now, after the Dukes fell on Thursday night at home xxx to the College of Charleston, JMU is 8-13 overall and 1-9 in the CAA.
But this is not just a one-year blip.
The Dukes are 20-44 in the CAA in four seasons under coach Louis Rowe, who has a year left on his contract after this season.
JMU has made just one trip to the NCAA tournament since 1994 – that came in 2013 under former coach Matt Brady, whose tenure didn’t end well.
Since those heady days of 1981-83, when JMU stunned Georgetown, Ohio State and West Virginia in the first-round three straight years, the purple and gold has made just two trips to March Madness.
“Two decades in the wilderness,” a frustrated fan wrote on social media recently.
For all of the success of its football and women’s basketball teams – make that nearly every women’s program – the Dukes just can’t seem to get it right with men’s basketball.
And the fans are noticing by not showing up; the attendance was xx on Thursday.
Before Thursday’s CAA slate, the Dukes' home attendance was fifth in the CAA with an average of 2,138 fans per game. That was nearly identical to the JMU women, who are drawing 2,128 fans per contest to rank second in the league.
The Dukes drew 3,001 per home game in 2015-16 in their last season under Brady, now a Maryland assistant.
Even that was down from 3,396 fans in 2007-08, the season before Brady took over.
The best year for attendance since 2007 was in 2009-10 when the Dukes drew 3,732 fans. The number was as high as 3,416 for the 2014-15 season when JMU was 12-6 in CAA play.
Certainly students have more entertainment options these days - including that phone in their pocket - and so do local residents with no ties to the university.
It is natural to identify with a winner, and one doesn't have to look very far to find one: Virginia men's basketball, JMU women's basketball, Spotswood High girls basketball, the Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics, Washington Nationals and on and on.
JMU graduate Rowe, to his credit, doesn’t disparage his players in public, appears to run a clean program, is up front about the struggles and is as frustrated as the loyal fans who were sitting courtside Thursday.
“It’s on me, as the head coach,” he said recently. “Listen, you know how I feel about these guys. I love them. I want so much for them.”
So what is wrong? The Dukes are talented, according to many around the CAA, but don't have an all-league preseason performer on the roster. The Dukes have struggled in the second half in CAA contests, and sometimes disappear down the stretch.
JMU appears headed for its worst CAA finish since 2005-06, when the Dukes were last at 2-16 in league play. Jeff Bourne, the JMU athletic director, could not be reached for comment prior to Thursday's game.
This is the last season of the Convocation Center, which holds 6,426 fans. The facility opened in November 1982 – just a few months after and before NCAA tourney berths for the men.
That seems so long ago – two decades (or more) in the wilderness indeed.
