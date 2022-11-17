At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the clock rang, and three people walked up the steps of Wilson Hall at James Madison University. They were surrounded by tea-candle lights on the steps, spelling out “UVA.” A silent crowd stared up at them from the lawn.
“Everyone's experiencing this differently,” said Tim Miller, vice president of student affairs.
JMU held a vigil Wednesday night to stand in support of the University of Virginia after a Sunday night shooting on campus killed three football players and injured two other students, one of whom also played football for the Cavaliers.
A U.Va. student and former member of the school’s football team has been charged in the shooting, which occurred as the group returned on a chartered bus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.
Xavier Williams, JMU student representative to the board of visitors, Shawdee Bakhtiari, JMU student body president, and Miller introduced the event by explaining the purpose of the vigil, which was to provide a space for grieving peers.
The crowd stood in silence over the course of 45 minutes, some closing their eyes and a few walking up the steps to leave flowers.
“For some of you, this is very connected and you know people impacted by this,” Miller said. “Others, you don’t have as strong of a connection but you know what this means and what tragedy can be.”
That proved to be true after a few shared why they attended the event.
“The tragedy, it really hits close to home, and this is not far down the road,” Daniel Merrinan, 18, told the Daily News-Record.
Merrinan, who attends JMU, said that seeing how drastically a shooting can affect the flagship state school makes him want to stand in support of that community.
Valerie Spiegelthal, 20, knows a few people in that community.
“My best friend in the whole world is an EMT who was on the call for the shooting,” Spiegelthal said.
The JMU student has several friends and a sister who attend Virginia and are devastated by the shooting.
Grace Smith, 21, said she remembered attending a vigil hosted by JMU last year after a suicide. Any type of remembrance event like that is a testament to the JMU community, Smith said.
Paris Eley, 21, said her brother graduated from Virginia in May. He was in the marching band, so she attended football games often.
“I felt like I needed to come out here and pray for not only the people who were hurt and killed,” Eley said, "but also the person who did the crime."
