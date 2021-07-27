James Madison University inched closer to hiring a new police chief, according to Ginny Cramer, assistant director of media relations.
The position has been open since July 2019, when longtime Chief Lee Shifflett retired. Shifflett became chief in 2003.
JMU started its search in early 2020, but suspended it after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. On April 29, the university reposted the position.
Cramer said initial interviews have been completed and the university is working to identify its top candidates.
Maj. Kevin Lanoue has served as the interim chief for roughly the last two years.
He joined the JMU Police Department in 2011 as an emergency manager.
In 2016, Lanoue was promoted to deputy chief and served as the patrol division commander.
Before joining JMU, Lanoue worked for the Harrisonburg Police Department, serving in various roles.
He holds an undergraduate degree in management from Eastern Mennonite University and a graduate degree in public administration from JMU.
— Staff Report
