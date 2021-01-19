For the second time in James Madison University history, the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts took light on Tuesday to reflect solidarity in sorrow through Harrisonburg.
Across campus, the bell tower cupola at Wilson Hall tolled 50 times, each strike of the bell representing another Harrisonburg resident's death from COVID-19.
Painted in amber light and accompanied by the mournful rings, James Madison University joined in the nationwide memorial and tribute honoring those who have died from COVID-19.
Earlier this month, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced a memorial to honor the nearly 400,000 deaths nationwide from COVID-19, inviting localities around the U.S. to join in the occasion with an amber light display. In time with the local bell tower's tune, 5:30 p.m. in Washington, D.C., marked the first lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to memorialize American deaths.
Colored lights are often used in theater settings to convey emotions, such as blue for night, red for intensity. JMU associate professor of lighting design Emily Becher-McKeever said amber resembled the gentle comfort of candlelight.
"It's a way to show people, ‘Hey, we’re still here. We’re all together,’ without asking them to all come inside and sit down," she said. "It's an opportunity for a moment of unity in this country, which is sorely needed right now, as well as a memoriam for the lives lost to COVID."
In September, the Forbes Center's exterior was illuminated for the first time. Columns bathed in red light, the Forbes Center glowed as part of Red Alert, a nationwide tribute to the suffering performing arts industry during the pandemic.
"It is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” Pili Tobar, inaugural committee communications director, said in a press release.
