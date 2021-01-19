James Madison University’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts is lighting the bell tower cupola in amber at 5:30 p.m. tonight and ringing the bell 50 times to memorialize the 50 people who have died from COVID-19 in Harrisonburg.
The memorial lighting is a part of a nationwide tribute organized by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, which announced it will host a memorial in cities and towns across the country on Jan. 5. In Washington, D.C., amber light ringing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will be the first display of lighting to memorialize American lives lost at the pool.
— Staff Report
