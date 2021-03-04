Kacey Knobloch, a redshirt sophomore from New Jersey, had three goals and Isabella Peterson had four assists plus a goal as James Madison crushed George Mason 19-2 in women's lacrosse on Wednesday in Harrisonburg at Sentara Park.
It was the 500th win in program history as JMU became the fifth school to reach that mark.
"That's an incredible honor when you look at the programs that play this game," JMU Coach Shelley Klaes said in a statement released by the university. "Not only have we been one of longest-standing programs to support women's lacrosse, but we've been one of the winningest teams in NCAA history. That's a huge honor."
The No. 12 Dukes had five other players score at least two goals and six players, counting Peterson, had one goal. JMU led 11-1 at halftime; goalie Mollie Dougherty started and allowed just two goals with two saves in nearly 56 minutes of action. Kat Buchanan finished up in goal for JMU.
JMU (2-0) is scheduled to play Sunday at Elon.
In other local sports:
Prep Golf
EMHS shot a team total of 173, Turner Ashby posted a 195, and East Rockingham shot a 198 on Wednesday at Lakeview Golf Club on the Peak 9.
Ryan Slonaker paced the Flames with a 39, followed by Grant Pennybacker at 44, Drew Hatter and Schuyler Harmison at 45, Adam Hatter at 48 and Andrew Lantz at 51.
TA was led by Ryan Simpson and Tyler Showalter at 43, Shane Redifer at 53, Tyson Snow at 56, Gavin Ramsey at 57, and Peyton Garber at 60.
East Rockingham's top six were: Chase Clem (43), Matt Johnson (46), Abbi Green (53), Blake Montgomery and Isaac Kriel (both at 56), and Marlie Moretti (62).
JMU Volleyball
JMU athletics announced Wednesday that a home volleyball match with VCU slated for March 10 was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols with the Dukes' program. JMU is 3-1 and 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association and is scheduled to play March 14-15 at Elon.
JMU Baseball
Former James Madison baseball player Nick Robertson pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a spring training game on Tuesday night. He fanned two batters and did not allow a run in one inning of work against the Giants.
The Roanoke native was drafted out of JMU by the Dodgers in 2019. "I am just trying to get in shape and work on my off-speed pitches. That was a focus of mine when I was at school at JMU," he told the News-Record before heading to Arizona for spring training. JMU is scheduled to begin a series at home Friday with Bowling Green.
Valley Baseball League
Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer Sam Perlozzo turns 70 today - he was born March 4, 1951, in Cumberland, Maryland. He played baseball at George Washington University and the infielder played in 10 games with the Twins in 1977 and in two games with the Padres two years later. He is a former manager of the Baltimore Orioles, from 2005-07. He played in the Valley League for New Market and Waynesboro and was inducted into the VBL Hall of Fame in 2017.
EMU Athletics
Another former Orioles' manager, Joe Altobelli, died on Wednesday in Rochester, New York at the age of 88. He led the Orioles to the World Series title in 1983. The former Major League player was also the Orioles manager in 1984 when Staunton native Larry Sheets broke into the majors with Baltimore. Sheets played baseball and basketball at Staunton High and played basketball at Eastern Mennonite University. Sheets played in the minors for Rochester - the long-time home of Altobelli.
