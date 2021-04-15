The defense came up big down the stretch and nine players scored as James Madison defeated host William & Mary 14-4 in lacrosse on Wednesday in Colonial Athletic Association play.
Katelyn Morgan had three goals and two assists to lead the Dukes while Charlotte Haggerty, Rachel Matey, and Taylor Marchetti had two each goals each.
The Dukes didn’t allow a goal for about the last 51 minutes of the contest.
“It’s been a challenging year for JMU,” Coach Shelley Klaes said in a statement from the school. “The team really responded today, I thought Rachel Matey played off the hook for us defensively. The draw controls today, it felt like we were in control, and it gave us a lot of momentum on the attacking end.”
On defense, Molly Dougherty had 13 saves and now has 409 in her career. Isabella Peterson and Emma Greenhill had one goal and two assists for JMU. It was the first career assists for Greenhill, while teammate Brittany Bill had her first career goal in the second half.
Emma Johnson caused a turnover and now has 110 in her career — tied for second on the all-time school list at JMU.
The Dukes are now 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the CAA while the Tribe is 3-7, 0-2. JMU is slated to host No. 15 Towson on Sunday at 2 p.m. to begin a three-game home stretch.
In other college sports Wednesday:
Women’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 14, Virginia Wesleyan 6: Host BC — leading 10-0 at halftime — got five goals and three assists from Kaity Petersheim and beat Virginia Wesleyan 14-6 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference lacrosse.
Lauren Roberts added three goals and one assist and Brooke Hanson and Allison Burris each had two goals for the Eagles.
Bridgewater is now 3-5, 3-3 while Virginia Wesleyan is 2-9, 2-3.
JMU Tennis
JMU redshirt sophomore Daria Afanasyeva and Alexis Franco, a redshirt senior, were named the CAA Doubles Team of the Week in tennis after a pair of wins.
The No. 1 doubles team for the Dukes aided wins over Marshall and the College of Charleston.
— DN-R Sports Desk
