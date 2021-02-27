The James Madison lacrosse team was able to finally open its season on Friday evening in Harrisonburg - and it came with an exciting finish.
After two games were canceled, the Dukes began the 2021 season with a 10-9 victory against non-conference foe High Point as Daria Lucchesi scored the game-winner 75 seconds into overtime with the snow coming down. It was the 499th win in program history; only four schools have 500.
Kacey Knobloch (four assists) had the assist on the game-winning goal as the Dukes held off the upset bid. JMU was slated to play Feb. 13 at No. 1 North Carolina and Feb. 17 at No. 18 Virginia Tech but those games were canceled.
JMU took a No. 12 national ranking into the home opener at Sentara Park, where there was a limit on spectators. Freshman attack Katelyn Morgan of the Dukes had three goals on just four shots.
"It was a gutty win for the Dukes, it was an ugly match," JMU Coach Shelley Klaes said in a release from the university. "We'll take it."
Tai Jankowski of JMU tied the game at 9 with a goal with 54 seconds left in regulation. She had two goals and two assists.
The Dukes last played High Point on Feb. 22, 2020, and won 13-8. JMU is scheduled to host George Mason on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
In other local sports Friday:
Volleyball
JMU 3, UNC-Wilmington 2: Playing on the road, the Dukes won 3-2 as Miette Veldman had 25 kills and 10 digs and Caroline Dozier had a career-high 42 assists in the Colonial Athletic Association contest. JMU is 2-1 after winning the fifth 19-17 to take the match. The teams met again today at 1 p.m. in North Carolina.
ODAC Soccer
Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite have not met this season in basketball. But the two schools are slated to oppose each other in women's soccer on Sunday at 3 p.m. at EMU in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
The Eagles were 12-7-2 in 2019 under Coach Mike Van Horn, who took over the program in 2008. He has 145 career wins with the Eagles.
The EMU roster includes Kayla Atwood, a freshman from Broadway, and three Stuarts Draft High graduates: senior midfielder Rachel Sauder, sophomore midfielder Maddie Renner and freshman forward Lyndsay Harris.
Coach Ted Erickson is in his seventh season for the Royals. EMU was 10-7-1 in 2019.
The BC men are scheduled to host Randolph-Macon on Sunday at 3 p.m. Ryan Bennison is the coach of the Eagles; he is 71-86-10 as the coach since 2011. BC made the ODAC finals in 2018, then was 5-12-1 in 2019.
Bridgewater Golf
BC senior Jacob Laughlin, a product of East Rockingham, is the ODAC golfer of the week after he won an event in Georgia. He is from McGaheysville and transferred to BC from Virginia Wesleyan after the 2017-18 academic year.
- DN-R Sports Desk
