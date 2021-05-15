James Madison opened up an early five-goal lead then used a smothering defensive effort to hold off Johns Hopkins 9-6 in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Dukes, who matched the program record for second fewest goals allowed in an NCAA Tournament contest, advance to face the tournament’s top seed North Carolina at noon on Sunday.
Charlotte Haggerty led JMU with four goals, finding the back of the cage on each of her shot attempts. Goalie Molly Dougherty stopped seven shots for the Dukes while senior Emma Johnson finished with five ground balls and three caused turnovers to lead the defensive effort.
“Throughout the season we’ve realized the defense has our backs,” Haggerty said. “When we make a couple of turnovers I have full faith in our defense to get the ball back and allow us to get ourselves back together and make the next play.”
JMU (12-4) has now won seven straight games and in the process avenged two of their losses. The Dukes will get an opportunity to do it again against the top-ranked Tar Heels, who beat JMU 15-5 on March 21. That marked the start of the Dukes’ worst stretch of the season, with JMU losing three of four games.
But JMU coach Shelley Klaes, who led the Dukes to the 2018 NCAA title while beating UNC in the process, said at this point in the season the Dukes are a much different squad.
“We could sit here and wallow and complain that we won our conference in a year the conference has never been so competitive, and yet we still get put in the bracket with the No. 1 team,” Klaes said. “But, we choose to see the opportunity instead. If there’s one team UNC is concerned about, you better believe that’s JMU.”
JMU Soccer
TJ Bush, Melker Anshelm, and Tom Judge of JMU all earned First Team All-Atlantic Region honors in men's soccer this season.
It is the first time since 2004 that three JMU players earned First-Team honors on one of the organization’s All-Region teams.
Bush, a goalie, was taken as the 80th pick in the MLS SuperDraft earlier this year. Judge, a defender, was the 36th overall pick in the same draft. The all-region honor was the first for Anshelm.
The JMU coaching staff was named staff of the year in the Atlantic Region by United Soccer Coaches.
More Ratke Honors
JMU kicker Ethan Ratke, from Mechanicsville, near Richmond, earned his fourth All-America honor for the season after he was voted to the 2021 Spring AFCA FCS Coaches' All-America Team, the American Football Coaches Association announced Friday.
Ratke, who was voted a First-Team All-American by the coaches, has earned this spring All-America laurels from the AFCA, the FCS ADA, Stats Perform and the Associated Press.
He is the first JMU kicker named to the AFCA team and it's the fifth straight season a member of the Dukes has been honored.
BC Tennis
Bridgewater College had two doubles duos make the all-ODAC second team in men's tennis: the No. 1 team of Canon Secord (Turner Ashby) and Nick Kiser and the No. 2 duo of Gabe Elder and Matthew Gordon.
Gordon was named the ODAC Men's Scholar Athlete of the Year in men's tennis. Secord was named the Player of the Year.
