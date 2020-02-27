BOSTON — James Madison made it a point to slow down Northeastern’s Jodan Roland. It just seemed to forget about the other four players around the nation’s sixth-leading scorer.
While the Dukes put so much attention on Roland, his teammates were tearing apart the Dukes everywhere else on the court. The Huskies made 50 percent of their shots against JMU to run away with a 77-57 victory at Matthews Arena on Thursday night in Boston.
With the loss, JMU (9-19, 2-15 Colonial Athletic Association) will finish alone at the bottom of the CAA for the first time since 2005-06 when the Dukes finished 2-16 in the league. The Dukes close the regular season on Saturday at Hofstra.
“We did a tremendous job on Roland and made him work, but it was those other guys that killed us,” coach Louis Rowe said. “We couldn’t get it out of transition and they got a bunch of easy stuff.”
The Dukes faceguarded Roland the whole game, switching off every few possessions as to which defender would be following the senior everywhere he went. Although the plan worked well to limit Roland to just 11 points, it did little to actually slow the Huskies (15-14, 9-8 CAA).
Guilien Smith, who was making his second start of the season, bested his previous season-high with 15 points in the first half and finished the game with 20 points.
Smith made four of his six attempts from behind the arc in the first half to lead a strong shooting performance from 3-point range. The Huskies sank 8 of 17 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes to open up a 41-23 halftime advantage.
“Smith, who’s a great shooter, got going,” Rowe said. “Everything Smith shot at a certain point, it just felt like it was going in and he got into a really good rhythm. You can’t let good players at this level get into rhythms like that, you’ve got to take the challenge defensively.”
JMU fell into such a large deficit in the first half because Northeastern was denying the Dukes space in which to operate.
JMU was forced deep into the shot clock on many of its possessions and ended up with two shot-clock violations among its nine first-half turnovers. The Dukes made just 3 of 14 from behind the arc in the first half as they never looked comfortable with the ball in their hands.
Rowe said he didn’t mind the fact JMU was being patient on offense, but he and junior guard Matt Lewis both said the Dukes wound up being too selective with their shots and missing some good chances for easy baskets on backdoor cuts.
“We were playing on our heels,” Lewis said. “We had a couple of open looks and a couple of open driving lanes and we weren’t taking them. We were too passive on the offensive end and it bit us in the tail.”
The Dukes found their shooting form in the second half and made 7 of 13 from deep, but they couldn’t compile enough stops to trim the deficit any closer than 14. Lewis scored 10 of his 17 in the second half, helping him pass Rowe’s former teammate, Darren McLinton, to move into fifth place on the career scoring list.
However, the extra effort for JMU on offense came too little too late against Northeastern.
“We were playing harder,” Lewis said. “Coach kind of got into us at halftime and said ‘regardless of the score, it’s 0-0 in the second half and just try to play as hard as you can.’ We did that, but we need to be able to replicate that in the first half.”
