Clay Obara, a redshirt sophomore midfielder from Virginia Beach, and forward Luca Erhardt of Germany scored goals as James Madison beat Kansas City 2-0 in college soccer on Sunday morning in Harrisonburg.
Part of the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational, the Dukes outshot Kansas City 7-3 in the first half and 12-4 after intermission.
Obara scored in the first half while Erhardt tallied a goal early in the second half.
Kansas City had an edge of 6-3 on saves and 4-2 on corner kicks.
JMU had 16 fouls while Kansas City had eight before a crowd of 150 at Sentara Park.
Martin Leu had three saves in goal for the Dukes to register the shutout.
Rodrigo Robles had the assists on both goals for the Dukes — who are at NJIT on Saturday.
Robles is a redshirt sophomore midfielder/forward from Spain and a transfer from West Virginia University.
The next home match for JMU is Sept. 7 against George Mason of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Also on Sunday, Virginia Tech beat No. 1 Marshall 3-2 in the event. The Hokies are coached by Mike Brizendine, a McLean High graduate, former player at JMU and the head men’s coach at Bridgewater from 2001-03. He was also an assistant for the women at BC.
The Virginia Tech roster includes junior midfielder Kyle Stenzel, a graduate of Staunton High.
In other weekend sports:
Volleyball
VCU 3, James Madison 0: Julia de Sa had 13 kills and Caroline Dozier had 33 assists for the Dukes, but the visiting Rams of the Atlantic 10 Conference won 25-20, 25-17 and 26-24 on Saturday in volleyball in Harrisonburg.
James Madison 3, Illinois State 1: Chloe Wilmoth had 14 kills and Dozier added 42 assists as the Dukes won 25-22, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-16 on Saturday over Illinois State.
Field Hockey
James Madison 3, St. Francis 0: The Dukes won on the road 3-0 on Sunday in field hockey as Eveline Zwager had two goals and Sarah Beers tallied her first career goal against the school from Pennsylvania.
Women’s Soccer
James Madison at Ohio: The Dukes were slated to play Sunday in Athens, Ohio, and the game was to begin about two hours late due to weather concerns. But the game was called off and claimed a no contest. The Dukes are slated to host Virginia Tech on Thursday.
