James Madison has won four national titles in three different sports.
But the Dukes won’t get a shot at five titles in four sports, as the JMU softball team lost 7-1 to Oklahoma on Monday evening and was knocked out of the double-elimination College World Series in Oklahoma City.
Page County product Kate Gordon led off the game with a homer on the first pitch for the Dukes but after that the Harrisonburg school was stymied.
The Dukes have won two national titles in football and one each in field hockey and women’s lacrosse.
The titles in football came during the 2004 and 2016 seasons, with the win over Youngstown State coming in January, 2017. The Dukes beat Montana on Dec. 17, 2004, in Tennessee for their first title in football.
The field hockey crown came in 1994 with a win over North Carolina and the national title in women’s lacrosse was in 2018 against Boston College.
The 1994 field hockey team was inducted into the athletic Hall of Fame at JMU in 2014.
There’s a decent chance that will happen for this year’s softball team as well in the very near future, as the team got mega-exposure on ESPN and became a favorite on social media for many fans that may not have heard about the school, Harrisonburg or the CAA. It most likely won take 20 hours for this team to be inducted.
Gordon had 21 homers this year and the Shenandoah resident ended her career with 71 – a record in the CAA. The Sooners advance to play Alabama or Florida State in the best-of-three championship series that begins Tuesday.
JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander, from Boydton in southern Virginia, was finally lifted Monday after a memorable World Series run. Her cousin in Kentucky product Keldon Johnson, who has played in the NBA for San Antonio and was born in Chesterfield, according to Yahoo Sports.
