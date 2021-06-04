With the hiring of a new Harrisonburg police chief last week, another agency in the Friendly City continues to search for its new top cop.
James Madison University’s police chief position has been open since July 2019, when longtime Chief Lee Shifflett retired. Shifflett became chief in 2003.
Mary-Hope Vass, university spokesperson, said JMU started its search in early 2020, but suspended it after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We put it on hold,” she said. “Travel was limited, and it was a time when a lot of staff began working from home.”
On April 29, the university reposted the position, and it will begin to review applications next week. The job posting will remain open until the spot is filled.
But, she said, the university isn’t in a rush to fill the position. She said officials are looking for the right person for the job.
“The position is unique because you get to work with faculty, staff and students and the community at large,” she said. “The university is excited and hopeful that the selected candidate will be able to join the university early on this fall.”
Maj. Kevin Lanoue has served as the interim chief for roughly the last two years.
He joined the JMU police department in 2011 as an emergency manager.
In 2016, Lanoue was promoted to deputy chief and served as the patrol division commander.
Before joining JMU, Lanoue worked for the Harrisonburg Police Department, serving in various roles.
He holds an undergraduate degree in management from Eastern Mennonite University and a graduate degree in public administration from JMU.
On Friday, the city of Harrisonburg named Kelley Warner as its new police chief.
Warner joined the Abington, Pa., Police Department in 1989, when she was hired as a patrol officer.
She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from West Chester University and is a graduate of Northwestern University Police Staff and Command School. She’s also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
She climbed to the rank of deputy chief in 2017.
Warner is expected to start later this summer.
