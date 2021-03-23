The James Madison lacrosse team moved up two spots and is ranked No. 22 this week in the IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll, as announced Monday.
The Dukes were No. 24 last week. JMU is 4-2 after a 23-7 win over George Washington last week before falling 15-5 on Sunday at No. 1 North Carolina.
Isabella Peterson had five goals and three assists last week for JMU while Kacey Knobloch also had five goals. The Dukes are slated to host No. 8 Virginia on Friday.
Women's Basketball
No. 13 seed VCU lost 63-32 to No. 4 seed Indiana on Monday in the women's NCAA tournament. The Rams were outscored 22-3 in the last quarter.
The Rams end the year 16-11 overall.
Virginia Tech, after beating Marquette on Sunday, will face No. 5 Baylor today in San Antonio at 7 p.m. The Hokies are coached by Waynesboro grad Kenny Brooks, a former guard and coach for JMU.
Virginia Tech is paced in scoring by Elizabeth Kitley, who is averaging 18.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest and has started all 24 games. Aisha Sheppard has also started all 24 games and is scoring 17.8 points per contest for the Hokies. Chloe Brooks (Spotswood) is a reserve for the Hokies.
Kitley had 23 points as the Hokies won a game in the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2006. "I've always said that she's one of the best players in the country, and she proved it," Brooks told reporters.
CAA Basketball
Drexel, which knocked JMU out of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament at Elon, lost on Monday in the NCAA women's basketball tournament 67-53 to Georgia.
The Dragons end the season 14-8. Drexel beat Delaware in the CAA tournament title game earlier this month at Elon.
Delaware beat Fordham on Friday, Clemson on Saturday and then faced Villanova on Monday in the WNIT. The Blue Hens split two games with JMU last month in Harrisonburg.
JMU Volleyball
JMU volleyball sophomore Sophia Davis and freshman Miëtte Veldman earned CAA honors Monday after the Dukes swept College of Charleston last weekend.
Davis was the Defensive Player of the Week in the CAA while Veldman was the Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.
Davis had 17 blocks last weekend while Veldman had 23 kills and 21 digs in the first match against the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.