Page County product Kate Gordon threw out the first pitch and members of the James Madison softball team in the stands were showed on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) early on in Saturday night's baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
But a few innings later, in the sixth, the images on MASN were not nearly as pleasant - they were scary. Gunfire erupted just outside Nationals Park - located on South Capitol Street in the southeast quadrant of the nation's capital - during the Nationals' game against the visiting San Diego Padres.
Fans ducked for cover and San Diego stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis, Jr., helped family members onto the field and into the team's third-base dugout.
It was a tragic way to end JMU Night at Nationals Park, as the National League team honored members of the College World Series softball team. There have been JMU Nights in years past at Nationals Park, but this year was special on the heels of the success of the softball team in 2021.
There have been shooting before near Nationals Park, which opened in 2008. But those happened in the winter or when the Nationals were on the road, presumably.
This one came to close to comfort for many fans, including those that had made the trip from the Shenandoah Valley.
San Diego pitcher Emilio Pagan, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks in 2010 while in college at Belmont Abbey in North Carolina, told the News-Record before Friday's game in Washington that his wife and two young girls were on the road trip with him.
It was not known if his family was at the game Saturday. They live in North Carolina in the winter.
Eric Gorton, who works in media relations at JMU, put out a photo of social media of JMU fans showing up at Nationals Park before the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
A few hours later Gorton, a former staff writer for the News-Record, posted an update that was put on the scoreboard in right field. He then put a photo on social media at about 11:15 p.m. of the police response on South Capitol Street, which was called a drive-by shooting by a published report with two injuries, according to The Washington Post. Some reports had four people injured, and there may have been two separate incidents.
The Nationals played at RFK Stadium from 2005-07 before moving into Nationals Park in 2008. The neighborhood just west of Nationals Park had a fair share of violence before the team moved into the Navy Yards area and that has continued somewhat.
The area around Nationals Park, especially to the north and east, has seen a large influx of shops and restaurants along with young professionals who have moved into the area near the Anacostia River waterfront. Many young families live walking distance from Nationals Park, the home of the 2019 World Series champs.
The game was halted and slated to be continued at 1:05 p.m. Sunday before the regular-scheduled game. San Diego, leading 8-4 when play stopped, makes just one trip a year to Washington as members of the National League West.
Another pitcher for the Padres is Austin Adams, also an alum of the Valley League. He pitched for the Staunton Braves in 2010-11. First-base coach Wayne Kirby of the Padres is a native of Williamsburg.
Washington players with Virginia connections include Ryan Zimmerman, who hit a homer Saturday and starred at the University of Virginia, and Lynchburg native Daniel Hudson, a pitcher from ODU.
A member of the JMU softball team wrote on social media late Saturday that everyone with the team was safe. Fans were first told by the Nationals not to leave through the center field gates, then were later told to leave the stadium.
