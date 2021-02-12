New paperwork to file and numbers to crunch can make preparing for tax season feel overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be.
James Madison University College of Business students and faculty are offering free tax return preparation services to members of the community with annual household incomes up to $65,000 through April 9.
Services kicked off Feb. 5 with a safe drop-off and pick-up model, rather than in-person as done in past years.
The program launched five years ago, and accounting professor and director of the graduate accounting program Nancy Nicols said recent changes in tax laws can be additionally challenging for individuals to hash out.
New changes include higher standard deductions, charitable contribution deductions and the Recovery Rebate Credit.
After tax documents are reviewed and prepared by an IRS-certified VITA volunteer, it will be ready for “pick-up” the following Friday afternoon for clients to review and sign their federal and state tax returns. Then, tax returns will be electronically filed with the IRS and state tax department.
The IRS began accepting 2020 tax returns on Friday. Last year, VITA assisted 400 taxpayers and generated more than $615,000 in federal refunds.
Interested people can sign up for a time slot from 4-7 p.m. to drop off and review their tax documents with a JMU VITA volunteer by calling 540-236-8685 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Drop-off and pick-up will be at JMU’s new business building, Hartman Hall, located at 421 Bluestone Dr.
