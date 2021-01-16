Towson, Md. - It was a game that matched Coach Pat Skerry, in his 10th season at Towson, against first-year coach Mark Byington of JMU.
And due to COVID-19 issues, it was the first Colonial Athletic Association contest of the year for both teams.
The visiting Dukes, on Saturday afternoon here in suburban Baltimore, won 81-72 as senior guard Matt Lewis had 20 points in the first half and finished with 30 while tying a school-record with nine 3-pointers.
"Matt Lewis was tremendous," Byington said after the game.
"He was a difference-maker," said Skerry, adding Lewis has a shot at playing in the NBA. "He just destroyed us. He just rose up."
Lewis also had five assists in the first half while Vado Morse added 18 points and Justin Amadi had 11 for the Dukes.
Lewis, who had a career-high 40 points at Hofstra in 2019, entered the game with 1769 points in his career. He is a product of the strong Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) and played at O'Connell in Arlington.
"Coach told us this was a tough game against a tough Towson team," Lewis said. "We have a lot of young guys and they came out in a road game in the first conference game" and played well.
"I think we did a good job of keeping the ball moving," Lewis added.
JMU led 44-32 at halftime after trailing by seven points early in the contest.
A basket by Lewis made it 51-39 with 15:30 left in the game then a 3-pointer by teammate Jalen Hodge made it 54-43 with 13:19 left.
JMU freshman forward Amadi had a dunk to give his team a lead of 61-50 with 9:07 to go in the contest. Lewis made another 3-pointer to make it 64-52 just before the under timeout.
Morse made a layup for a 70-60 lead with 2:33 left at Towson.
JMU improved to 6-4 overall while Towson fell to 1-5. The Tigers had not played since Dec. 26 while the Dukes won at home Sunday against Chowan, a Division II program.
Lewis, the Preseason Player of the Year in the CAA, is the only JMU player to start every game this season. Lewis entered the game averaging a league-best 21.7 points per contest.
Junior guard Morse entered Saturday averaging 11.9 points for JMU. He is from Maryland and transferred this season to JMU from Mount St. Mary's, less than one hour northwest of the Towson campus.
JMU was picked to finish last in the 10-team CAA while Towson was tabbed for fourth.
The Dukes made 15 3-pointers.
The Dukes are slated to play two CAA games in Boston at Northeastern Jan. 23-24. Towson is scheduled to entertain UNC-Wilmington on Monday and Tuesday.
The Tigers are not allowing fans at home games - there may have been about 60 people inside the SECU Arena on Saturday, counting players, coaches and support personnel.
