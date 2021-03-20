Tori Carawan scored a goal in the first half for James Madison and the Dukes beat William & Mary 4-0 on Friday in Colonial Athletic Association field hockey in Harrisonburg.
Rachel Yeager, Courtney Lynch and Morgan Merritt added goals in the second half as the Dukes opened up the season with the victory over the in-state foe.
Emily Harrison assisted on the first goal for the Dukes while Lynch and Yeager had assists in the second half. Freshman Carawan is from Virginia Beach and scored her first college goal.
Brandelyn Heinbaugh was the starting goalie for the Dukes and was forced to make just one save. JMU (1-0) is scheduled to play Sunday at Virginia.
In other college action Friday:
Field Hockey
Roanoke 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: Playing on the road, Eastern Mennonite got 15 saves from goalie Anny Ghally but lost 2-0 to Roanoke in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference field hockey contest.
EMU fell to 1-2, 1-2 while Roanoke is 3-0, 3-0. The Royals had just five shots on goal while Roanoke had 22.
Bridgewater 2, Ferrum 1: Karinne Moyer scored a goal in the third and fourth quarters as visiting Bridgewater beat Ferrum 2-1 in ODAC field hockey. The Eagles are 3-1, 3-1, while Ferrum fell to 0-4, 0-4.
Women's Volleyball
Randolph-Macon 3, Bridgewater 2: Playing at home, Bridgewater was up 2-1 but Randolph-Macon came back to win in ODAC volleyball by a score of 25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 25-22 and 15-8.
Grace Hayes had 38 assists for the Eagles and Lisa O'Grady had 15 kills. Hope Jennings added 12 kills for BC, now 1-2, 1-2 while the Yellow Jackets are 2-0, 1-0.
Men's Golf
The Bridgewater men are tied for 20th after the first day of the Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational golf event in Georgia. Ronnie Uszenski of BC is tied for 46th after he shot a 75. Meade Slonaker (EMHS) of Hampden-Sydney is tied for ninth after he carded a 71. Senior Jacob Laughlin (East Rockingham) of the Eagles shot an 82.
Virginia Basketball
No. 4 seed Virginia is slated to face No. 13 Ohio today at around 7:15 p.m. in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The Cavaliers have won at least 18 games in 10 straight seasons. This season marks the 40th anniversary of the Final Four team of Virginia that was led by Ralph Sampson, an All-American at Harrisonburg and with the Cavaliers.
Va. Tech Basketball
The Virginia Tech women, coached by Waynesboro High graduate Kenny Brooks, will play Marquette on Sunday at noon in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
The Hokies are 14-9 while Marquette is 19-6. Brooks is a former player and coach at JMU. "We are a big family now with this program," Brooks told the News-Record earlier this season. He recently recorded the 100th win while with the Hokies. His daughter, Chole Brooks (Spotswood), has played a total of 35 minutes this season in seven games off the bench.
