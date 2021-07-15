Silver Spring, Md. - The temperature was in the low 90s here Wednesday afternoon, as pitcher Sam Landess and catcher Ethan Rothstein stood under the shaded bleachers behind home plate at Blair High School in suburban Maryland.
A pair of James Madison players, Landess and Rothstein had just made the drive from northern Virginia as members of the South County (Fairfax) Braves of the Cal Ripken Collegiate League to face the host Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts.
Despite the hot weather, and dealing with some of the nation's worst traffic, the JMU baseball players look to gain valuable playing time in the closing days of the summer baseball season in the Ripken league.
"The biggest thing is we are playing every day," said Landess, who is from the Richmond area and pitched in just five games and four innings for the Dukes this spring. "Obviously in college, we are showing up every day [to play or practice]. Here, we are competing every day."
The lefty, who has three more years of college eligibility, had pitched in nine games for the Braves through Wednesday.
And the summer is about more than getting to play - it's about getting better before fall ball begins.
"Coming out of the bullpen, in the setup or closer role, I am just about hot every day," he said, using the baseball term for being ready to pitch. "I had elbow surgery my freshman year in 2019; then I wasn't performing the way I would have liked to. I know the [JMU] coaches would agree with me on that. I just needed the innings. The more appearances I have got, I have locked it down."
Landess is spending this summer at the home of Rothstein, who went to Robinson High in Fairfax. Rothstein was hitting .250 through Wednesday and was among the team leaders in RBIs with 16 while Landess had an ERA of 4.00.
"For summer ball, for me, my main goal is to win and have fun," said Rothstein, who had a homer and drove in two runs Wednesday in a 12-7 win. "And get a lot of innings in."
He has enjoyed having Landess around.
"It has been good to have a teammate. We do everything together, we go to work together," Rothstein said. "We are together most hours of the day."
Landess was chosen to be part of the Ripken League squad that will face Team Israel on Friday in an exhibition game in Harrisburg, Penn., at the Double-A home of the Nationals' farm team. He is friends with Jonathan de Marte, a former player for the University of Richmond who is now with the Israel Olympic team. "A big honor," Landess said of the exhibition contest.
"Sam came into college with an arm injury and was able to get that fixed during his freshman year," Jimmy Jackson, the JMU associate coach/pitching coach, wrote to the News-Record. "This past season was really his freshman year for us and he has continued to work extremely hard and is turning himself into a good college pitcher."
Landess works a few hours in the morning at a framing business for the friend of the Rothstein family in Fairfax County. After that, he heads to the gym to train and then goes to the park for the game that night.
Ripken-JMU Ties
South County was held to one hit and lost 3-0 in the first game here Wednesday to Silver Spring-Takoma, which includes JMU pitcher Sean Culkin.
Earlier this summer, Culkin retired Rothstein on a grounder when they faced each other. "It was cool to face him, since in the spring I caught him," Rothstein said of those bullpen sessions in Harrisonburg. "It was a fun battle."
Culkin is one of several members of the James Madison baseball team from 2021 that spread out across the East Coast to play in one of several college baseball leagues.
He is working on a new delivery this summer.
"In March of this year, in the spring, the coaches decided for me to drop down to sidearm," Culkin said. "So this summer I have really been working on that and three pitches: a throw a two-seam, slider and change. This summer for me at least has been about getting that experience against these high-level hitters. Most of these guys are right there - they are good hitters and athletes, for sure."
He was tied for the team lead in appearances with nine through Wednesday and had an ERA of 7.71 after pitching two scoreless innings on Tuesday at the Braves. He was 1-1 with a save.
"Sean has tremendous upside and the sky is the limit," according to Jackson. "Incredible work ethic. Been very open to trying new things and lowering his slot to become a sidearm guy, which we believe will set him apart."
Culkin played at St. John's in Washington, D.C. and was teammates in high school with two players drafted by Major League teams earlier this week.
One of them is infielder James Triantos, who was taken in the second round by the Cubs out of James Madison High in Vienna. His coach was Mark "Pudge" Gjormand, the father of recent JMU graduate Sam Gjormand - who spent four years working with the Dukes' baseball program and she is now with Wareham as the assistant general manager in the Cape Cod League.
Another prep teammate of Culkin, Luke Schauer, was a freshman pitcher this year for Virginia as the Cavaliers advanced to the College World Series.
Culkin said he has always wanted to play for the Thunderbolts, whose home field is just minutes from where he grew up in Silver Spring.
"I did consider the Valley; but I have grown up in the" Silver Spring area, Culkin said. "We hosted a player about six years ago for the Thunderbolts. It was really cool getting to know him. He was from, I want to say, Puerto Rico and played for an NAIA school in Kentucky and was a really cool guy. Ever since then, I wanted to play for the Thunderbolts."
As the summer began, JMU players in the Coastal Plains League were infielder/outfielder Trevon Dabney, infielder Mason Dunaway, pitcher Lliam Grubbs, infielder Carson Bell and pitcher Andrew Wright.
In the New England Collegiate Baseball League was infielder Kyle Novak while catcher Jensen Lapoint started in the Tidewater Premier League.
Pitcher Justin Showalter (Turner Ashby) and infielder Nick Zona are in the Appalachian League while pitcher Nick Stewart has been with Frederick in the MLB Draft League. Showalter pitched five innings in a win Tuesday for Princeton.
JMU products in the Valley Baseball League to start the summer included pitcher Joe Vogotsky (Purcellville), pitcher Ryan Murphy (Front Royal), pitcher Jacob Matheney (Staunton), infielder Grant Painter (Staunton), outfielder Callaway Sigler (Staunton), pitcher Donovan Burke (Strasburg), pitcher Matt Kleinfelter (Strasburg) and pitcher Brennan Abbott (Woodstock).
JMU Turks
Members of the Harrisonburg Turks from JMU in 2021 in the Valley are pitcher Liam McDonnell, catcher Travis Reifsnider, infielder Bryce Safferwich and outfielder Conor Hartigan. On Wednesday, Hartigan had three hits to lift his average to .238 as the Turks won 15-6 at Waynesboro in a game where the lights failed for a bit late.
Burke (2.46) led the Valley in ERA among qualified pitchers through Wednesday while Vogatsky (3.12), with 34.2 innings pitched, and McDonnell (3.10) were also among the top five.
Perhaps the biggest name among the Dukes is Chase DeLauter, who is one of the top hitters this summer in the prestigious Cape Cod League.
He was hitting .313 through Wednesday and was among the league leaders with six homers (first) and 13 RBIs (second) in another wood bat league as he plays in front of many pro scouts. DeLauter is draft-eligible next year.
Scattered around the country, many of the Dukes will be able to get a break after the season ends and before heading back to JMU.
Rothstein said he may take off some time in August before going to Harrisonburg and hopes to be part of a family vacation. His sister is a rising senior in lacrosse at Robinson High and plans to play in college at William & Mary.
Before his freshman year at JMU, Rothstein played for Broadway in the Rockingham County Baseball League in 2019. "I considered the Valley [in 2021], but it is really up to the discretion of the coach," he said.
Landess was happy to hear that JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry and staff would return for another year after the Dukes were last in the South Division of the Colonial Athletic Association this spring.
"I was very happy. These are the guys that recruited me," said Landess, who is studying kinesiology. "I trust them that are going to help me get to a better spot in the next couple of years; they trust my stuff."
And he hopes that stuff will get better thanks to summer ball.
