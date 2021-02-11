Things began to fall in place Friday for minor-league baseball players.
Mets' pitching prospect Dan Goggin, drafted out of James Madison by the Mets in 2019, got an email from his team saying that report dates for spring training would be the end of March or early April.
That is a month later than normal. The right-hander added the season in the lower minors will be pushed back a month as well, which means games starting in early May.
"Usually we would be reporting about March 1," he said. "The date is not set yet" for late March or early April this year.
Goggin posted an ERA of 2.81 with Brooklyn in 2019 as he pitched in 15 games, with two emergency starts. He has a fastball in the mid-90s and has been working on his change this winter.
"I have been working out at Philadelphia Baseball Training, which is about 15 or 20 minutes from my house," Goggin told the News-Record on Friday. "I work there as well giving lessons so I get to use the facility for free, which has been awesome."
He lifts weights at his former high school; he has also made trips to JMU during the off-season.
Other pitchers drafted out of JMU in 2019 include Shelton Perkins (Orioles), Daniel Robertson (Dodgers) and Springfield native Kevin Kelly (Indians), who pitched at Paul VI High in Fairfax.
"We are very tight," Goggin said of the group.
The Philadelphia native missed out in 2020 as there was no minor-league season. "I was in spring training (for a few weeks) then sent home," he said. "I was on a throwing program in case we got back to it. But COVID got worse and worse. The Mets are good for giving us a game plan" for keeping in shape.
"I feel good. My body feels good," added the 17th-round pick in 2019.
MLB on Friday announced 120 teams to be part of the Professional Development League.
The Mets will have farm teams at Triple-A Syracuse, Double-A Binghamton, Single-A Brooklyn and Single-A St. Lucie - the latter the spring training home of New York on the east coast of Florida.
"Wherever they put me, I will try to succeed at that level," Goggin, 23, said.
Former JMU, RCBL and Valley Baseball League slugger Lorenzo Bundy was slated to be the Binghamton manager in 2020 before the season was called off.
The Orioles this year will have teams in Triple-A Norfolk, Double-A Bowie, high Single-A Aberdeen and low Single-A Delmarva. The Washington affiliates will be Triple-A Rochester, Double-A Harrisonburg, low Single-A Wilmington and low Single-A Fredericksburg.
Bauer For Sborz
The Dodgers introduced free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday, and he spent a lot of time addressing comments he has made on social media to women. "Everyone makes mistakes in the past," he told reporters.
To make room for Bauer on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated for assignment right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz of McLean. He pitched at the University of Virginia and was drafted in the second round in 2015 by the Dodgers. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and pitched in four games with the Dodgers last year.
Earlier in the week, the Reds signed another pitcher from Virginia: lefty Sean Doolittle, who had been with the Nationals.
Nationals News
Several veteran pitchers with the Washington Nationals train in Florida with Cressey Sports Performance. That includes Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Kyle McGowin and new reliever Brad Hand.
But Jackson Rutledge, a top prospect for the Nationals, also started training there this winter. "The best part is the environment," said Rutledge, who is able to pick up pointers from the veterans.
Rutledge, a first-round pick in 2019, pitched that season for Single-A Hagerstown of Maryland in the South Atlantic League.
EMHS and EMU graduate Mike Martin, who runs Next Level Athletic Performance in Park View, has visited the Cressey training facility near Boston.
Orioles Items
The Baltimore Orioles are ranked with the seven-best organizational talent in the minor leagues, according to Baseball America. It is the highest ranking in 37 years by Baseball America, an industry leader.
Minor-league pitchers who went to Virginia schools in the Orioles' system include Brenan Hanifee (Turner Ashby), Shelton Perkins (JMU), Connor Gillispie from VCU, Nick Roth of Randolph-Macon; Zach Peek, from Forest; and Garrett Stallings, from Chesapeake.
The Orioles open the season April 1 at Boston.
The Nationals are ranked 30th and last by Baseball America.
Washington is scheduled to open the season at home April 1 against the Mets.
Coming and Going
Perhaps since Major League Baseball sent out report dates for spring training this week, there has been a flurry of player moves.
MLB Trade Rumors reported Thursday that the Blue Jays have designated for assignment Derek Fisher. The position player was a first-round pick out of the University of Virginia by the Houston Astros in 2014.
Also, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported that veteran outfielder Brett Gardner "definitely" plans to play this year. He played for the New Market Rebels in the Valley Baseball League while at the College of Charleston and was drafted by the New York Yankees.
The Angels signed second baseman Phil Gosselin to a minor-league deal Thursday and invited him to spring training. He is another product of the Cavaliers' program in Charlottesville. Arizona signed pitcher Chis Devenski to a minor-league deal and invited him to spring training. He played for Woodstock in the Valley Baseball League in 2011.
