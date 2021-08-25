Jake Lowery, the manager in the Florida Complex League for the Nationals, had several conversations with Darren Baker when the Washington prospect got to third base in their minor league games last week.
Lowery, the top catcher in the nation with James Madison 10 years ago, would point out to Baker that he may need to head for home if the batter made any kind of contact.
Or the minor league manager told Baker, 22, drafted out of the University of California by the Nationals earlier this year in the 10th round, about the number of mound visits by the opponents.
Baker, of course, had heard most of this before - he is the son of Dusty Baker, 72, the former outfielder in the Major Leagues who is now the manager of the Houston Astros.
"Man, if I had a dime every time my dad called me and we talked I would be a rich man," the younger Baker would say, according to Richmond native Lowery.
After four games under Lowery, Darren Baker was promoted to low Single-A Fredericksburg in the Washington system on Tuesday after hitting .400 in Florida.
"He had quality at-bats every game, every at-bat," Lowery, 31, told the News-Record on Tuesday night. "He had a couple of lineouts. He went from first to third on a hit. He did a lot of things you would expect as an older college player. He did the little things; I am excited for him to go up to low A. He has definitely been around the game; he understands the game."
Dusty Baker was the manager of Washington for two years, in 2016 and 2017, and won the National League East both times before he was let go.
Besides those connections, there are plenty of ties to Virginia to the Florida Complex Team as Lowery manages for the first time after he played in the minors for nearly 10 years with Cleveland and Washington.
The hitting coach for the team is Bristol native Mark Harris, a long-time resident of northern Virginia; an infielder with the club is Quade Tomlin, who grew up in Lynchburg and is the son of former Pittsburgh pitcher and Nationals' minor league coach Randy Tomlin; and there is coach Jeff Garber, a former JMU shortstop who has been a long-time instructor with the Nationals and is assisting Lowery and Harris.
"He is around every day," Lowery, who sent to Cosby High near Richmond, said of Garber. "He ran the mini-camp for guys we just signed. He has been a blessing; he is a JMU guy, we always have that connection. He is a baseball encyclopedia, man."
"I played against Harris when he was the hitting coach at Double-A [with Harrisburg] when I was with Akron," Lowery added. "He is my right-hand man. I can't say enough about him. It is really good having both of those guys help me out."
Lowery has to deal with players from all sorts of background and there is no roster limit, so finding playing time for everyone is challenging to say the least.
Quade Tomlin turned down a chance to play for Division I Liberty when he signed with the Nationals last year. He played shortstop in high school for his father, who pitched at Liberty and won 14 games for the Pirates in 1992.
The younger Tomlin was hitting .085 in games through Tuesday in 47 at-bats after he was one of the top high school players in Virginia in 2019 and 2020.
"Quade has a good swing," Lowery said. "Quade is learning his first year is a long season. You have to bring it every day. He is learning to play second and third. He is fine; the future is bright for him. He will come back next year and be bigger, faster and stronger. He has a good head on his shoulders."
Another infielder in the Florida Complex League with the Nationals is Brady House, 18, the first-round pick of the Nationals earlier this year out of a high school in Georgia. House had four hits in first six pro at-bats, with a grand slam on Tuesday.
He was joined by his wife, Karlyn, and two young children for a few weeks in Florida before they headed back to the Richmond area. His wife is a teacher and track coach at Cosby High and began the school year earlier this week.
Now the former JMU standout will focus on the rest of the season in Florida.
"For me, the biggest challenge was I had never been to extended spring training" as a player, Lowery said. "I got to see how often we are going to hammer out the details of basic fundamentals every day, things you take for granted as a player since you are always playing. That was a blessing for me; I could take the basics and go from there."
And he got help along the way from Garber, part of the JMU connection with the Nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.