Jake Lowery knew he made the right decision once he walked into the spring training home of the Washington Nationals in early March.
After parts of nine seasons in the minors as a player, the former James Madison catcher has made the transition into coaching despite COVID-19 calling off the minor league season.
"We got down there and I realized the first day, 'I am glad I am doing this. I don't miss playing.' Don't get me wrong; I love talking with the guys," said Lowery, 29, drafted out of JMU by the Cleveland Indians in the fourth round in 2011. "When I got down there I was fully vested into coaching. I felt like I made the right decision."
But after a few weeks, the Nationals closed their training site in West Palm Beach due to COVID-19. A native of Richmond, Lowery was scheduled to be part of the staff with the Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals in the Carolina League this season as a player/coach.
The team was getting ready for its first season at a new park there after several years in Woodbridge. But the minor league season was called off last week. The Fredericksburg manager was slated to be Tripp Keister, a long-time instructor in the Nationals' system.
"We have a great relationship," Lowery said of Keister, who played at CAA rival Delaware. "When I came over from Cleveland, he was my manager. I got to learn what he likes and see how he runs things. We have had a great relationship on and off the field. We have done camps together in the off-season."
"He has been a 'coach' for a long time," said Keister, explaining he watched games in a different way than most players. "I was really looking forward to working with him."
"It is just in his blood," Matt LeCroy, his manager last year at Double-A Harrisburg and a former Nationals' catcher, said of Lowery. "You just knew he was going to be a coach."
Lowery was a standout at Cosby High in Midlothian under his father, Tim - who retired in 2017 as one of the top prep baseball coaches in state history. His brother, Luke, played baseball at East Carolina and was drafted in the 14th round in 2015 by Arizona - he is now a coach with the IMG Academy in Florida.
Recruited by most Division I schools in the state, Jake Lowery played three seasons at JMU under former coach Spanky McFarland.
Lowery was named the top college catcher in the nation as a JMU junior in 2011 and got to meet Hall of Famer Johnny Bench - the award is named for him - in Wichita, Kansas.
The JMU product worked his way up to the Double-A level in the Cleveland system before he was released late in spring training in 2016. Less than a month later, he was picked up by the Nationals.
The Richmond native made it to Triple-A Syracuse for just 12 games in 2018 but never reached the majors. Last year he ended his pro career by playing in 12 games for the Double-A Harrisburg (Pa.) Senators in the Eastern League. All told, the JMU product hit .223 in 462 games at the minor-league level.
Among his teammates last season at Harrisburg were pitcher Aaron Barrett and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Both were called up to the Nationals in September; Taylor came up with some big hits in the playoffs for the Nationals.
Lowery is just the latest JMU connection to the Nationals.
That includes assistant general manager Doug Harris and Jeff Garber, a co-field director in the minor leagues. Both starred for the Dukes in the 1980s and each played several years in the minors. Harris has dealt with major health issues the past few years as he fights leukemia. Another tie to the Dukes is Washington scout Jeff Zona - the father of current infielder Nick.
"Doug was actually the first guy that called me when I signed (with the Nationals) in 2016," Lowery said of Harris. "He has been an integral part and a tribute to the Nationals winning the world championship."
"It is not very often that you have three JMU alums in the same pro organization," said Lowery, who is married with two children and lives in Chesterfield. His wife, Karlyn, coaches high school volleyball at Cosby.
Lowery sensed his playing days were coming to a close last September.
"I kind of knew I would be in this position to make this transition," Lowery said. "The plan was to do this for this year and be close to home and learn the ropes a little bit, and then hopefully a full-time position would be open. I was really looking forward to what we were going to do this year at the new ballpark."
Lowery has not ruled out coaching at the college level. "It would have to be the right opportunity," he said. For now, he waits for the pandemic to pass and perhaps get to Florida in the fall for Instructional League or wait for the 2021 minor-league season.
"The big thing about Jake is he just loves baseball. I knew he wanted to stay in it," LeCroy said.
