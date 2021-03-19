Former James Madison catcher Jake Lowery, 31, played in the minor leagues from 2011-19 in the Cleveland and Washington systems.
The Richmond native was with the Nationals from 2016-19 and reached the Triple-A level with Syracuse in 2018.
Later this month, he will head down to spring training in Florida with the Nationals as he works with catchers in player development. Lowery, the top catcher in the country in 2011 with the Dukes, is also slated to be the manager in the Gulf Coast League this year for the Nationals.
Among the managers he looks up to in the Washington system are Randy Knorr, Matt LeCroy and Tripp Keister. Lowery played for Knorr in Syracuse, and with LeCroy at Double-A Harrisburg in 2019. Knorr will be part of the major league staff under manager Davey Martinez this year.
"We have all had a similar thought process of spreading the workload out," Lowery told the News-Record on Friday from his home near Richmond. "When the game happens you hope that is the easy part because of all of the workload we have put in before. These guys have done a great job of implementing the Nats' Way, playing hard and pulling for each other."
"I definitely take from those guys, guys that manage players well," added Lowery, a fourth-round pick of Cleveland out of JMU in 2011.
Lowery will work with minor-league catchers in spring training. For the past few years that job belonged to former Major League catcher Michael Barrett, who recently left the organization.
"I think that will be my main gig right there" in spring training, Lowery said. "I have been looking forward to this shot and help the catchers get their work in."
Last year, before the pandemic wiped out the minor league season, Lowery was slated to be a coach with Single-A Fredericksburg.
"Our staff and Jake's teammates have a great deal of respect for him in this new position as well," according to Mark Scialabba, assistant general manager, player development, for Washington.
The other minor league managers with the Nationals this year will be LeCroy, a former Washington catcher who will be with Triple-A Rochester; Keister, a former University of Delaware standout who will guide Double-A Harrisburg; Fairfax native Tommy Shields, a former Orioles' infielder who will manage high Single-A Wilmington; and Mario Lisson, who will guide low Single-A Fredericksburg.
Other JMU ties to the Nationals include infield instructor Jeff Garber, a shortstop for the Dukes in 1980s, and Doug Harris, a former pitcher for JMU who has worked for several years in player development with Washington.
Bridgewater Baseball
It is only four games, but Bridgewater College has several hitters off to a fast start.
One of them is Jarret Biesecker, a mainstay for years who is batting .563 and has scored six runs. Hunter Clever is batting .438 and has driven in seven runs.
The Eagles have also gotten some strong work from the bullpen.
Junior lefty Tucker Hraskby and freshman right-hander Nick Griffin (Turner Ashby) have not allowed a run in three appearances while Clever has not given up a run in two outings out of the bullpen.
BC is 3-1 with three wins in a row and is scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday at Virginia Wesleyan. The Eagles are slated to play Wednesday at Eastern Mennonite in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivalry showdown.
EMU Baseball
Freshman infielder Ethan Spraker is off to a nice start in his college career with Eastern Mennonite. The Vinton resident has two hits, both doubles, in five at-bats.
Another EMU player with two doubles in two games is junior Robert Guenther, who is from Falls Church. The Royals are slated to host Ferrum for two games Saturday.
Zombro With Rays
Harrisonburg native Tyler Zombro, a Valley Baseball League and Staunton High product, made his third spring training outing for Tampa Bay on March 14. He allowed at least one hit and one run in all three outings.
The George Mason product was a non-roster invite to spring training with the Rays.
Another former Staunton Braves player, Will Harris of the Nationals, has a blood clot in his right (throwing) arm, manager Dave Martinez told reporters Friday. Martinez said a plan will be formulated soon for Harris, a two-way player for Staunton while at LSU.
Birthday Wishes
Chris Hoiles, a former player for the Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley League, turns 56 on Saturday. The former Major League catcher was born in Michigan on March 20, 1965 and broke in with the Orioles in 1989. He played with Baltimore until 1998 and his teammates included Larry Sheets, the Staunton native and former EMU basketball player. Another teammate for Hoiles in Baltimore was outfielder Steve Finley, who also played for the Turks.
