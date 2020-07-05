After getting called up to the Major Leagues, Brian McNichol took a flight from Edmonton to Chicago and was dropped off by a taxi driver in front of storied Wrigley Field.
The lefty pitcher had to convince stadium staff he was starting pitcher for the Cubs in the nightcap of a doubleheader after spending several years in the minors. "I need to get there because I am starting the second game," he told anyone within earshot.
The Fairfax native finally made it to the home clubhouse. It was on Sept. 7, 1999 - about four years after he was drafted out of James Madison by the Cubs.
In his first MLB outing, McNichol gave up six runs on eight hits (including three homers) in four innings and suffered the loss, 10-3 to Cincinnati. McNichol's LinkedIn bio shows the scorecard from that game, which featured Sammy Sosa as the starting right fielder for the Cubs.
Shaun O'Neal was among former JMU teammates who were at that game. "I would follow all of his (pro) starts," said O'Neal, who used to work in the front office of the Frederick (Md.) Keys in the minors and had access to such details back then.
McNichol fared much better in his second MLB start and fourth appearance overall in what turned out to be his last game in The Show on Sept. 30 of that year. Starting in Philadelphia, he gave up just two runs in five innings but was charged with the 2-1 loss to the Phillies at old Veterans Stadium. Unfortunately, it turned out to be his last game in the majors.
McNichol went to spring training the following year, in 2000, hoping to make the Cubs' Opening Day roster. But the team had fired manager Jim Riggleman and brought in skipper Don Baylor, whose staff didn't give McNichol many looks during spring training in Arizona. McNichol was back at Triple-A Iowa in 2000 and spent the next six seasons in the minors with several organizations trying to get back to the bright lights of The Show.
After pitching for the Orioles' Triple-A team in Ottawa in 2005, the former Dukes' standout called it a career. He was 0-2 with an ERA of 6.75 in the majors with the Cubs. In 10 seasons in the minors, he won 59 games in 290 appearances, with 124 starts, and posted an ERA of 4.38.
TRAGEDY STRIKES
By the end of his career, McNichol, now 46, had settled in Arizona after spending a lot of time there in spring training with the Cubs.
McNichol got married in 2001 and he and his former wife had a son and daughter. Tragedy, however, struck less than two years ago.
His son, Ryley, was killed in a car accident at the age of 13 on the way to hockey practice on January 16, 2019, in Phoenix. McNichol was driving as the only other person in the vehicle and suffered injuries, including to his hip and a concussion. His son, who also played baseball, would have been 15 next month.
"He was a stud," said McNichol.
"He had a tragedy, I reached out to him," said Kevin Anderson, his former pitching coach and head coach at JMU.
After taking time off following the death of his son, McNichol - who had divorced in 2016 - has returned to coaching baseball to youth in his area.
McNichol has given private coaching lessons for several years and works mostly with high-school players.
"I really enjoy it. I have done lessons; I stick with a core group of about five kids who are good," he said from Arizona. "I talk to them differently if you will, about facing different hitters and see what their baseball IQ is. I enjoy that."
One of his top pupils is Declan Conry, whom McNichol had not seen much after the death of his son. Now 6-foot-7, the rising sophomore at Castel High in Arizona could be a good one, according to McNichol.
"Big body whip at release creating some deception to the hitters. Flashed a fastball with good command to both sides of the plate up to 75 MPH and a change up with late fading action and developing control up to 66 MPH," says perfectgame.org of Conry.
McNichol also took some time professionally and recently got took a job as a salesman for a real estate company - Destiny - in Arizona. He has worked in sales in the past.
"Brian is an attentive and efficient orthopedic sales rep. He is extremely reliable and prompt to respond to my requests. I'm impressed at his ability to process new information and techniques. I recommend him as a sales rep or similar position without reservation," says Jody Daggett, an orthopedic surgeon, in a LinkedIn testimonial.
McNichol is engaged, though a date has not been set due to COVID-19 concerns for his wedding to Stephanie Flaherty. "We had planned on July in Maine, where she is from. That is on hold," he said. McNichol is grateful his son was able to meet Flaherty and that his daughter and Flaherty have hit it off. McNichol's daughter, Mia Londyn, turned 11 in June.
"She has helped me so much through the accident," McNichol said Sunday of Flaherty.
WORK ETHIC
McNichol grew up in Woodbridge and his parents now live in Fredericksburg. His sister, who also attended Gar-Field High, works for the FBI and lives in Stafford.
After looking at schools such as Clemson, Virginia Tech, VCU and Radford, McNichol headed to Harrisonburg to play for the Dukes.
As a freshman, the JMU coach was Ray Heatwole, the former Turner Ashby mentor. He then played for Anderson as a sophomore and junior.
"He was the hardest worker on his craft than anyone I had," said Anderson, now the head coach at Division III Shenandoah University in Winchester. "He did countless hours on aerobics, long toss and video. He eventually developed a change up (at JMU) and his fastball keep getting better and better and better. Then he developed a slider that had real good bit to it. It is a tribute to good old-fashioned work."
As a junior in 1995, he was part of a JMU team that featured two other future MLB pitchers: Mike Venafro, a senior from Chantilly; and freshman Travis Harper, who was born in Harrisonburg and went to Circleville High in West Virginia.
Another member of the 1995 team was sophomore pitcher O'Neal, who has remained good friends with McNichol. "There were several times my junior year I would pop out of the dugout to throw and scouts would perk up since they thought I was Brian. We were the same height and about the same weight," O'Neal said.
While at JMU, McNichol pitched in the Valley Baseball League for the Winchester Royals. He was the highest picks in JMU history when he was taken in the second round in 1995 as the 34th overall pick.
"Left-hander from JMU, made it to the big leagues," recalled Billy Swoope, the Cubs' scout that signed him.
McNichol began his pro career in 1995 in Williamsport, Pa., in the New York-Penn League and three years later he was at Double-A, where he won a career-high 12 games with West Tenn. He was with Triple-A Iowa late in that 1999 season when manager Terry Kennedy told him he was being promoted to the majors for the first time.
But on that day in September, Kennedy also informed McNichol he was starting for Iowa and would throw about 35 pitches since he would start the second game of a nightcap for the Cubs a few days later.
"I hit a guy, gave up a triple and two walks," McNichol said of that rough Triple-A outing.
The lefty retired just one batter before he was lifted by Kennedy, a former Orioles' catcher. A few days later he was in Chicago, pitching for the Cubs in his first MLB appearance.
"Steve Stone (on Cubs TV) said 'In his last start he lasted a third of an inning.' That was funny," McNichol said.
But at least he had made it to the majors - if only for four games. He said that notoriety comes in hand, both as a salesman and pitching instructor with youth.
