Rob Mummau received some good news on Monday that he has been waiting to hear since March.
As a baseball scout at the amateur level for Seattle Mariners, the former James Madison infielder is allowed to go back on the road to watch and analyze baseball games. That came after COVID-19 forced the game to take a break at all levels for nearly three months.
"All of the scouts are allowed to go out now," said Mummau, 48, who added an MLB team can have no more than three scouts at one event at a time.
And more good news came Thursday when Tony Clark, the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, gave MLB a counterproposal based on a 70-game season that represents a "basis for an agreement on resumption of play." But Clark added no agreement had been reached.
"We are still just hopeful and positive right now," Mummau told the News-Record on Thursday while driving back from a travel baseball game for his son in Florida. "The only stuff I know (about negotiations) is what I see on ESPN."
Mummau has been a scout for nearly 19 years, based in talent-heavy Florida since 2009. He covers the northern part of the state, going as far south as Venice on the Gulf Coast to as far south as Melbourne on the Atlantic Ocean side. He covers Tampa, Orlando, Daytona, Tallahassee and Gainesville - an area home to some of the top Division I college programs in the country.
"I just get ready for the draft every year," he said. "I see guys throughout the year and get ready for the draft each June. Ninety-nine percent of what I do is on the amateur side. I may do a little bit of scouting in the summer with the minor leagues, but not very much."
The Mariners made just six picks in the MLB draft last week - none from Florida. Their top pick was Emerson Hancock, a pitcher from the University of Georgia.
"Most of the high school teams down here got in about 10 games" before the pandemic hit, Mummau said.
Mummau used to live in Stephens City, near Winchester, when he covered the Mid-Atlantic region for the Mariners. His coverage went as far north as New York and as far south as South Carolina.
During that time he received the Scout of the Year Award from the Middle Atlantic Major League Baseball Scouts Association. His head coach at JMU was Ray Heatwole, the former Turner Ashby mentor who also has been honored by Middle Atlantic scouts in the past.
Mummau is a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and played in high school at nearby Manheim Central.
"I was not an overly talented player," he said. "Scouting was so much different back then. Major League teams had open tryout camps back in the day."
Mummau had some interest from Division II schools but Heatwole learned of him through a former scout for the Kansas City Royals - the late Bob Carter.
He played in the Valley Baseball League while at JMU and is a member of the 2018 Hall of Fame VBL class. The Pennsylvania native played for the New Market Rebels in 1990-91 and then for the Winchester Royals in 1992.
Mummau was drafted out of JMU by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 29th round in 1993 after his senior season.
"I would've been an assistant coach when he was a player," Shenandoah University coach Kevin Anderson, a former JMU assistant coach, said. "He is one of best friends in the game of baseball and I think the world of him and his family."
The infielder/outfielder played eight seasons, through 2000, in the Blue Jays' farm system. Early on, he played for the Hagerstown (MD) Suns of the Single-A South Atlantic League in 1994-95.
He made it to Triple-A Syracuse for the first time in 1996 and also spent part of 1997-2000 at that level. He played for Nashua, New Hampshire in the independent Atlantic League in 2001 in his last pro season as a player.
A lifetime .249 hitter with 27 homers in 658 games, he signed with Seattle in 2002 as a full-time scout thanks to Bob Engle, the scouting director with Toronto when the JMU product was playing in the minors. "Without him, I don't know where he would be," the JMU product said of Engle, who is no longer with Seattle.
Mummau also managed several years in the minors with the Mariners, in the rookie league and at the low Single-A level.
He and his wife, Anne, have three teenagers: two boys and a girl. The boys play baseball and their daughter is involved in soccer. The family lives in Palm Harbor - just north of the Blue Jays' spring training site in Dunedin.
"I think the world of him and his family," Anderson said.
