The trip to Arizona for Instructional League for pitcher Nick Robertson paid off big in two ways last month.
The former James Madison right-hander not only was also to pitch in front of key decision-makers with the Los Angeles Dodgers - he was also on hand at the spring training home as the Major League club won the World Series.
Robertson, 22, watched the clinching win by the Dodgers over Tampa Bay on television from Arizona last month with other prospects: Jeff Belge, Ryan Pepiot, Zach Willeman, Clayton Beeter and Mitch Tyranski.
"It was pretty cool. It was definitely exciting to be part of a team that won a World Series," Robertson said on Wednesday, after throwing earlier in the day at JMU.
Robertson, drafted by the Dodgers out of JMU in 2019 in the seventh round, is back home in Franklin County and will work out at his old high school with occasional trips to Harrisonburg this off-season.
Other former Dukes in the minors who have worked out with JMU associate head coach/pitching coach Jimmy Jackson include Shelton Perkins of the Orioles and Dan Goggin, part of the New York Mets' system.
A Roanoke native, Robertson estimated that he pitched in eight or nine games in the Instructional League. Most of the Dodgers' games were against the White Sox and Padres, since those three facilities are near each other in the Phoenix area.
"I thought it went really well," reliever Robertson said. "It was nice to get out there and face some batters. Sometimes they would start me with a clean inning. Most of them came in the seventh inning or later."
Roanoke native Robertson will keep in touch this winter with Gabe Ribas, a pitching coordinator in player development with the Dodgers.
Robertson spent part of the 2019 season with Ogden, Utah in the Pioneer League. One of his instructors was Jim Hickey, who worked in player development with the Dodgers in 2019 and 2020 before being named the pitching coach of the Washington Nationals earlier this fall.
Hickey is the former pitching coach of Houston, Tampa Bay and the Chicago Cubs.
The Nationals, on Wednesday, signed lefty reliever Sam Clay to a Major League contract and invited him to spring training. He pitched for Triple-A Rochester in the Minnesota system in 2019; Rochester could be the future home of the Triple-A affiliate of the Nationals, according to published reports.
PERKINS WITH ORIOLES
The other JMU product who took part last month in Instructional League was Perkins, another right-handed pitcher.
The North Carolina native took part with the Orioles in Sarasota, Florida and the reliever posted a two-inning save in his last outing against Tampa Bay.
"Instructs was really great to gain a lot of confidence," Perkins said from his North Carolina home on Wednesday. "Not only in myself, but the confidence they had inviting me down there and competing with some of the top prospects in each organization. I felt like I learned a lot; there were a lot of coaches that I didn't know and it was the first time meeting them."
Perkins was drafted out of JMU by the Orioles in the 16th round in 2019. He pitched for Aberdeen in the New York-Penn League that summer. He will keep in touch this off-season with minor league instructors Josh Conway and Robby Aviles - his pitching coach in 2019 at Aberdeen in Maryland.
Another pitcher in the Orioles' system is Brenan Hanifee, the Turner Ashby graduate. He was in the starting rotation for high Single-A Frederick of the Carolina League in 2019.
MINOR LEAGUE SHUFFLE
The New York Mets reported earlier this month that Binghamton would remain the Double-A Eastern League affiliate for the club, which has a new owner in Steve Cohen.
Lorenzo Bundy, a former JMU slugger, was set to manage Binghamton in 2020 before the pandemic called off the minor league season.
Bundy previously was part of the coaching staff under Don Mattingly with the Miami Marlins. Bundy has also been a manager for many years in Mexico and was part of the coaching staff for the Dodgers and Rockies after reaching Triple-A as a player. Mattingly was the NL manager of the year in 2020.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the city is expected to remain the Eastern League home of the Giants. The paper reported Washington was interested in Richmond as its Triple-A home - the Nationals were based in Fresno, California in 2019 and 2020.
Mets' second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended for 162 games for using a performance-enhancing substance, per MLB. The suspension starts for the 2021 season.
