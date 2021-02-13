Alone on stage, Paulo Steinberg lets his fingers roll over the piano’s keys with ease, excitingly strumming a tune that could mistakenly be called chipper but is intended to convey sadness.
Having lived in Brazil for half his life and dedicating his doctoral studies to Brazilian music, Steinberg often considers himself an ambassador of the South American country. On Feb. 5, Steinberg was featured on the new VPM children’s show, “Songs and Stories with Mary and Mike,” to share a bit of Brazilian music history and melody.
At James Madison University, Steinberg is a professor of piano, but he frequently traveled the globe before the pandemic to instruct masterclasses on the dynamics of Brazilian music.
Steinberg was asked by Mike Anderson, a past student and co-host of the PBS show, to break down and explain some of the most common attributes within music from his culture.
“I miss it and this is a way of really getting back to it,” Steinberg said. “They invited me to talk about Brazilian music, and it was another nice, beautiful project I could participate in.”
Steinberg played “Odeon” from Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth. In the episode, Steinberg shared details about the history of the “choro” style, which means crying song, despite its quick, upbeat rhythm. Choro music is sometimes referred to as the father of samba and grandfather of bossa nova.
“That specific piece, in fact, is a great example of this type of Brazilian music that we do not have anywhere else in the world,” Stenberg said, saying the closest U.S. music comparison is the syncopated rhythm of ragtime, made popular in the late 19th century.
The Brazilian feature was the final episode of “Songs and Stories” season one. Co-host Mary Anderson began the televised program with her husband last fall as a means of expanding accessible music learning for children’s development. The show premiered Jan. 18.
Mary Anderson said the show is created for ages 3 to 7, but through its nature of calling upon experts from various cultures, said even adults can take something new away from each feature.
“Music is certainly at the heart of everything we do but also we end every episode with a lesson,” she said. “We want a child to watch our show during and afterward to feel seen and loved and that they are this special little being in this world and they’re capable of great things.”
Prior to introducing Steinberg on the episode, Mary Anderson led a series of movements that combined with the music style listeners would soon explore. She said the purpose of this is to help further interaction and make the program a full-body experience, rather than encouraging children to be stationary with eyes glued on screens.
“We share the music of all people, and it’s extremely important to us that our show is not just us sitting in a room teaching,” she said. “We want children to learn about these different cultures, but also to potentially see themselves represented in our show, so we had to bust it wide open.”
Because the show launched in 2021, the Andersons have only traveled between Harrisonburg, Charlottesville and Richmond on their journey to share music from around the world, but Mary Anderson said they have big plans for the future once traveling is safer.
Steinberg said he has continued on with masterclasses virtually throughout the pandemic, but enjoyed the reward of connecting with younger audiences through PBS.
“It continues ... my goal, which is really to spread the knowledge about the music or the country where I was born, and so I’m happy that this is one more way that I could reach out to people and to the community,” Steinberg said.
Toward the end of the episode, JMU vocal performance senior Monica Slater came onto the program to lead a popular children’s folksong called, “Na Bahia Tem,” which is about coconuts. Slater grew up learning Portuguese, the primary language in Brazil and has dual citizenship because her mother is Brazilian. Steinberg recommended Slater join him on the program to lead a singing component since his skills are better behind the piano.
Slater said she loved the opportunity to join “Songs and Stories” and represent her family’s Brazilian heritage.
“Anytime I get to do anything in Portuguese or about Brazil, it feels really special,” she said. “It felt exciting to get to share something in Portuguese.”
Slater aspires to become a professional singer and said she admired the Andersons’ ability to share complex musical aspects with young audiences, and she one day hopes to further the celebration of Brazilian music.
“I really want to, as a singer in my career, get to share more Brazilian music because it’s not part of the standard repertoire especially in classical music,” Slater said.
Mary Anderson said music has long been valued as a tool for early development in children, but she hopes this series can help reach more students during the pandemic to bridge learning opportunities.
“There are so many children right now, certainly during the pandemic but always who don’t have access to these things, and we’re trying to be a part of that solution,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.