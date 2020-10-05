By the age of 11, Lauren Alleyne was writing Calypso music for her sister to sing, digging into the political treasure trove of history and identity underneath the suave Caribbean melodies. When her future loomed overhead at the cusp of adulthood in her final year of high school, she applied to schools abroad to further her chances of a scholarship.
In 2018, Alleyne published a collection of prose on her journey and reflections as a Black woman immigrating between countries titled “Honeyfish.” The publication is a finalist work for the Library of Virginia’s 23rd annual Literary Awards.
Through each step of migrating from Trinidad to Greece and later the U.S., Alleyne moved graciously, working to truly understand each fiber of her experiences, internally and externally, and digesting the intangible layers between later through poetry.
“I process my life in poems,” she said. “You can have a nature poem, but we are also part of nature as human beings. If you are writing about society or personal issues, you have to bring in a personal lenses because we are a part of it.”
In her prophetic publication of prose, “Honeyfish,” Alleyne works to peel back the layers of the societal subconscious to uncover what makes a person, how someone can find belonging and what impression a life leaves behind in the spaces it occupies while connecting to modern dilemmas of police brutality and systemic violence inflicted on Black people.
As the assistant director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center and an associate professor of English at James Madison University, Alleyne works closely with budding writers and works to make literature a more inclusive field. She said she is always her first audience, writing to better understand the “alchemy” of existing in unison with thousands of elements beyond individual control.
“I write often to figure out what things mean and how I fit,” Alleyne said. “My writing tells me things about myself that I don’t already know quite often. It is revelatory for me.”
Joanne Gabbin, executive director of the poetry center, previously judged the library’s Literary Awards for five years. She works alongside Alleyne as a colleague and friend and said the writer is a visionary.
“She is a brilliant, energetic, creative, imaginative person. She gets excited about ideas, excited about implementing ideas and I found her to be just an exceptional member of the team here,” she said. “It is such a book that tells the truth in many imaginative ways.”
In December, Gabbin published and edited “Furious Flower: Seeding the Future of African American Poetry,” a collection of poems and essays about emerging poets and the future directions of Black poetry. Gabbin said it is the first volume to come out of the Furious Flower Center that she has co-edited, so that speaks to the thoughtfulness and talent she sees in Alleyne.
Over the past seven years, Alleyne has released 68 publications. Alleyne’s writing has received several honors and awards over the years, and the literary journal IthacaLit named an annual prize after her in 2015, the Lauren K. Alleyne/Difficult Fruit Poetry Prize. Earlier this year, “Honeyfish” was one of five pieces selected as finalists for the NAACP Image Awards.
Tracy K. Smith, who served as the 22nd Poet Laureate of the United States of America from 2017 to 2019, is quoted on Alleyne’s website for praise of Alleyne’s award-winning book.
“In exquisitely crafted poems of heart-accelerating candor and clarity, Lauren K. Alleyne says to all the Black bodies slain by hatred and militarized fear, ‘Nothing I say will save you, but how can I say nothing?’ Honeyfish is an elegy for all the countless lost, and a praise song for the many Black lives that persist in their wish to give and receive love,” Smith said.
The Literary Award finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges from more than 130 books nominated for the awards.
On Oct. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., Alleyne joins fellow poetry finalists David Huddle and Benjamín Naka-Hasebe Kingsley for a virtual poetry discussion panel as a lead-up to the Literary Awards, moderated by Poet Laureate of Virginia Luisa A. Igloria.
The Literary Awards are divided into three categories: poetry, fiction and nonfiction, with three finalists each, either from Virginia or whose writing is heavily influenced by the commonwealth.
Scott Dodson, Library of Virginia Foundation executive director, said this year’s judges received “a significant amount” of nominations, so the three poet finalists represent the cream of the crop in Virginia.
“The judges that we had are all poets or educators in their own right,” Dodson said. “To get to the finalist levels takes a very high degree of writing by the author.”
On Oct. 17 at 6 p.m., award-winning Virginia author Adriana Trigiani will host the virtual Literary Awards Celebration, where winners will be announced, including the annual People’s Choice Awards. U.S. presidential historian and best-selling author Douglas Brinkley is the featured speaker. The winners will receive $2,500 monetary awards, as well as a physical award.
Alleyne said she is astonished by the multitude of talent continuously stemming from Virginia, and she feels like a winner simply by being selected as a finalist.
“Anything above that is icing and cherry and a second helping of goodness, but it already means so much,” she said.
This year, multiple donors are also pledging over $15,000 in challenge support to be matched throughout the week to recover losses from the in-person gala event, which Dodson said is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for the library foundation. All the proceeds go to support the library’s programs, projects and work. Those who want to help the foundation meet its challenge can go to https://www.lva.virginia.gov/public/litawards/contribute.htm.
“Support your local Virginia poets and writer because we’re all here working really hard to share our stories and voice our experience and hopefully enrich the lives of our readers,” Alleyne said.
To read more about the Literary Awards week of events, go to https://www.lva.virginia.gov/public/litawards/virtual-schedule.htm.
