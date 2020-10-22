Senior cadet Olivia Osborne just finished running an Army 10-Miler through Harrisonburg’s Purcell Park with her fellow James Madison University Army ROTC cadets.
The 21-year-old from Chesapeake was at the finish line stretching Saturday morning when a shopping center on Miller Circle -- about 30 yards away -- blew up, sending debris spewing in every direction.
“I got knocked over,” said the senior political science major, who didn’t see the blast. “At first I thought it was an earthquake, but I quickly realized it was an explosion.”
Naza Salon and Barbershop manager Salwa Mahdi told the Daily News-Record on Sunday that two of the three victims hospitalized by the explosion were a barber and his client, whose names she could not provide. City officials say the two were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where they were expected to be treated and released.
The barber, she said, told her he smelled gas 15 minutes before the 8:30 a.m. blast, which could be heard and felt for miles away.
The Harrisonburg Fire Department determined Monday that a natural-gas explosion inside the building is to blame for the blast, although the exact location of the leak and what ignited the gas couldn’t be determined.
The explosion didn’t result in any fatalities or any injuries to first responders from both the city and surrounding Rockingham County.
In addition to the barber shop, the shopping center housed Hometown Music, Element Vapors, Harrisonburg Halal Market and Sweets and Blue Sprocket Sound.
Neighboring businesses such as Bluestone Bike & Run, Wendy’s, Domino’s Pizza and Funky’s Skate Center are closed, but their damaged buildings are standing.
Following the explosion, the cadre of cadets sprang into action. Three of the 26 cadets and instructors were injured by flying debris. Two were treated on the scene and one was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Some of the cadets treated the injured cadets. One, a volunteer firefighter with Hose Company No. 4, grabbed his turnout gear from his car and began to help arriving firefighters battle the blaze. Osborne, not knowing if they were behind the shopping mall, ran back into the park to try to find two cadets who were still out on the run.
She found both unharmed.
Osborne said she’s grateful for the skills the ROTC taught her and is looking forward to joining the military upon graduation.
“You may never need these skills, but they’re indispensable when you do,” Osborne said.
Lt. Col. Graham Davidson, professor of military science and leader of JMU’s ROTC program, was also at the 10-miler.
He said he looked up and saw a massive explosion. He said he saw yellow smoke at first, which indicated to him that it was likely a gas explosion.
He said he first made sure the scene was as safe as possible.
“I was afraid of a second explosion, so I got the cadets to a safe location,” Davidson said.
A few seconds later, once it was safer, he released the cadets to get to work.
He said he’s still learning about all of the ways his cadets helped out.
“I’m very proud,” said Davidson, who took over the ROTC program a few months ago. “There were a lot of leadership lessons.”
