James Madison University’s cream of the crop dancers are debuting the pivotal performance they have rehearsed all year at Dancescapes this week.
Seven dances of styles varying from historical dance theater to modern contemporary will be presented at Dancescapes, the final mainstage production that Virginia Repertory Dance Company dancers have worked on all year.
“It’s a hodgepodge. I compare it to getting gelato. You don’t try to compare hazelnut and banana nut. There’s something for everyone,” said Shane O’Hara, JMU dance faculty member and artistic co-director.
The dance company is a yearlong course for JMU upperclassmen that is meant to mimic a bachelor of fine arts experience and prepare the students for professional performance work post-graduation. Auditions for next year’s class are on Friday.
Lindsey McKim, who is double majoring in dance and media art and design, began dancing at age 3 and is performing in three pieces for Dancescapes. As a junior, this is her first year in the company, and she plans to return next year. With aspirations to pursue professional dancing after graduation, McKim said her favorite aspect of working on Dancescapes was collaborating with professionals established in the field.
“It was really great because each of them has a completely different way of working with us. Some are choreography they have done before and some they made with us and allowed to make our own choreography as well, so it was a great opportunity,” McKim said.
O’Hara said many residents in the area are unaware of the school’s high-caliber dance talent despite it being a top program across the mid-Atlantic region.
“When people come, they think they’re going to a dance concert, and they see the skill level and go, ‘This is amazing. I didn’t know this was happening here.’”
Ryan Corriston, professor of dance and artistic co-director, has choreographed a more modern dance routine for the performers, and while some dances are restaging, others are new pieces created for the show.
“It’s a fascinating, fun journey,” Corriston said. “That’s something to be proud of in our area.”
Nationally and internationally recognized guest choreographers who have contributed to the production include alumni Jess Burgess, Emily Cargill and Heather Lundy. O’Hara and Corriston said the guest artists are often university professors who want to expand their professional portfolio, so Dancescapes offers benefits to both amateur and professional performers.
The late Daniel Nagrin’s choreographed dance is a historical solo reconstruction by O’Hara. O’Hara worked previously with Nagrin before he died, and said memories of his direction have lingered and influenced this latest production of his dance.
In the lobby of the Forbes Center, a collaborative project between the college of visual arts and dance presents “Twisted,” a photo exhibition of the company’s dancers in warped movements and altered perspectives. O’Hara and director of photography Corinne Diop have partnered for the last 10 years to display the beauty of both art practices each year before Dancescapes hits the stage. The exhibition will be available until Dec. 11.
In previous years, the company has consisted of nine dancers, but this year O’Hara and Corriston decided to extend it to 16.
“Part of the process is developing intention,” O’Hara said. “It’s not just the movement. It’s the meaning behind the movement.”
Presented at JMU’s Forbes Center Mainstage Theater, general admission is $14. JMU staff and guests older than 62 pay $13, and JMU students pay $11. Tickets are available online or at the box office. Opening night is tonight and the curtain rises every night at 8 p.m. until Sunday. Sunday’s show is a matinee at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.