After 10 rounds of penalty kicks, James Madison beat No. 2 seed Drexel 8-7 in a shootout in men’s soccer and advanced to the championship match of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Thursday in Philadelphia.
The game was tied 1-1 after regulation as freshman Axel Ahlander of JMU scored at the 21:05 mark after Drexel took a 1-0 lead earlier in the first half at the 14:24 mark. Ahlander also had the game-winning penalty kick. The Dukes are 6-0-2 overall and 4-0 in the CAA while Drexel is 6-3-2, 2-1-1.
JMU will now face Hofstra for the title on Saturday at noon. The Pride won 4-2 over North Carolina Wilmington in the other semifinal contest Thursday.
“Very proud of the guys for figuring out a way to advance,” JMU Coach Paul Zazenski said in a statement through the university. “Drexel was excellent on the day and had a great game plan going on. We look forward to the opportunity to play in the championship game.”
Earlier in the day, Zazenski was named the CAA Coach of the Year, JMU goalie TJ Bush was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Year and Ahlander of Norway was named Rookie of the Year.
In other college sports Thursday:
Baseball
Bridgewater 13, Ferrum 10: Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo, a senior for the Eagles batting cleanup, had three hits and drove in three runs and Jonathan Sexton and Jarret Biesecker each drove in two runs as Bridgewater held on to beat Ferrum 13-10 in ODAC baseball.
Turner Ashby graduate Grant Sherfey, a senior, started in center for Ferrum and scored a run. Fort Defiance product Clayton Michael, a freshman, was the shortstop for the Panthers and drove in a run.
Ferrum had the bases loaded with two outs in the last of the ninth before BC reliever Tucker Hrasky got the final out. The Eagles are 8-8, 7-7 while Ferrum is 5-17 overall.
Women’s Lacrosse
Randolph 15, Eastern Mennonite 13: Visiting Eastern Mennonite lost 15-13 in ODAC women’s lacrosse despite four goals from Meghan Hickey and three from Morgan Tricarico. EMU is 1-5, 0-5 while Randolph is 3-5, 1-3.
EMU Basketball
Ke’Mani Curry, a senior at Handley in Winchester, plans to play basketball next season at Division III Eastern Mennonite for Coach Melvin Felix, according to The Winchester Star. Curry is a 6-foot-1 guard and the brother of Kevin Curry, Jr., a wideout for the football team at JMU. The Winchester Star is a sister paper of the News-Record.
EMU Honors
Brandy Troutman of Eastern Mennonite has been named the ODAC Player of the Week in field hockey. She had two game-winning goals as the Royals won two of three games.
Broadway graduate Isaac Alderfer, a junior middle distance runner for the Royals, was named the ODAC Athlete of the Week for the fifth time in three months. He ran a 3:52.47 in the 1,500 meters on Saturday at Randolph to set a school record; it is also the third-best time in Division III this season.
JMU Basketball
Wes Miller, a former basketball player at James Madison, has been named the new men’s basketball coach at the University of Cincinnati. Miller played for the Dukes from 2002-03 before transferring to North Carolina, where he played from 2004-07. He played in London for one season of pro ball before becoming a coach.
Women’s Volleyball
Shenandoah 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Tori Wigley (East Rockingham) had 21 assists for Eastern Mennonite but the Royals lost 25-21, 25-22 and 27-17 to Shenandoah in ODAC volleyball. Paris Hutchinson (Wilson Memorial) had 13 kills for the Royals, who are 3-6, 3-5, while the Hornets improve to 4-4, 3-4. Hannah Johnson (Wilson Memorial) added six kills for EMU and Broadway grad Andrea Troyer had three.
Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1: Grace Hayes had 30 assists on Senior Night as host Bridgewater upset Lyncburg 26-24, 25-16, 21-15 and 25-20 in ODAC volleyball. Lisa O’Grady had 10 kills to pace the Eagles, who are 3-4, 3-4. The Hornets fell to 8-4, 7-1.
