Now things get interesting - and difficult - for the James Madison softball team.
The Dukes lost 6-3 on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City to the de facto home team - the Sooners of Oklahoma - in the College World Series.
Now JMU and OU will play a deciding game Sunday night.
Ace pitcher Odicci Alexander threw more than 115 pitches in the loss and has thrown every pitch in the World Series for the Dukes - 342, according to ESPN.
The loss by the Dukes - who gave up three runs in the top of the seventh - did not diminish a memorable month for Virginia softball.
That starts, of course, with the Dukes and Coach Loren LaPorte, who attended Roanoke and coached there and at Radford before coming to Harrisonburg.
But throw in Virginia Wesleyan, which recently won the Division III national title under Coach Brandon Elliott - a former baseball player at the school.
The JMU starting lineup Sunday included Virginia residents Alexander (Boydton, near the North Carolina line), Page County’s Kate Gordon, Hannah Shifflett (North Garden, near Charlottesville) and Michelle Sullivan of Ashburn in Northern Virginia.
Many around the country have jumped on the JMU bandwagon. That includes Maine native Jackson Coutts, a minor league baseball player with Fredericksburg in the Washington Nationals' system.
His father is the head coach with the softball team at the University of Maine and his mother is a former coach there as well with the Black Bears. "College softball is awesome," Jackson Coutts, a first baseman with Single-A Fredericksburg, said Saturday before a game in Virginia.
He played in college at the University of Rhode Island and played against VCU in Richmond during his college career in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Others to start following the Dukes include Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera, some NFL stars and former JMU athletes in several sports.
