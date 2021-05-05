The James Madison softball team got off to a fast start at home Wednesday.
And the Dukes finished strong as well, beating Charlotte 3-0 in nonconference play in Harrisonburg to improve to 31-1 overall with win No. 21 in a row.
Page County product and left fielder Kate Gordon led off the last of the first inning with a double and later scored as the Dukes took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Madison Naujokas.
Hannah Shifflett, the first baseman for the Dukes, scored in the fourth on a single by center fielder Michele Sullivan to make it 2-0. Shifflett grounded out in the sixth to drive in the last run for JMU, which is ranked among the top 25 teams in the nation this week.
JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander allowed just six hits and fanned 11 with no walks to improve to 10-0 with the shutout.
“I am not ready for the season to end, but I am excited to get into the postseason,” Alexander, who was injured earlier this year, told the Daily News-Record earlier this week. “I’m feeling good now. It stunk to miss those games because nobody wants to sit on the sideline and watch, but I feel good with our starting nine and our pitching staff. Moving forward to the postseason I think we’ll be alright.”
Gordon ended the day 1-for-3 while Shiflett was 2-for-3. Gordon is hitting .387 this season with 11 homers.
The Dukes will host the Colonial Athletic Association Championships next week. JMU was 10-0 before losing at CAA foe Elon on March 27 - the Dukes have not lost since then.
Honor For Brooks
Bridgewater College women's lacrosse standout Mikaela Brooks has been selected to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) second-team for the second time in her career.
The senior from Fredericksburg paced ODAC goalies in save percentage at 44.4 and was second in total saves at 120.
Brooks had 16 saves in the season opener against Southern Virginia and had 14 saves and allowed just eight goals in a 22-8 win over Eastern Mennonite in March. She had a season-high 17 saves against Lynchburg and Ferrum.
A second-team pick in 2018, she has 412 career saves and a save percentage of 47.5 in 39 starts. Her career record for the Eagles is 18-18. BC was 3-7 overall and 3-5 in the ODAC this season.
The Stafford High graduate played lacrosse and basketball in high school.
Men's Lacrosse
The Eagles of Bridgewater will play at Washington and Lee today at 6 p.m. in the ODAC semifinals in men's lacrosse. It is the first semifinal appearance for the Eagles.
BC is 6-4 overall and paced in scoring by senior attack Eric Husselbaugh, who has 30 goals and 17 assists. Connor McLean, a junior attack, has 18 goals and a team-high 24 assists while senior midfielder Kyle Graham has 14 goals and 10 assists.
The head coach is Mic Grant, a Charlottesville native in his ninth season at the helm. The Eagles also made the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
Men's Soccer
BC sophomore James Yeboah was named third-team all-ODAC in men's soccer this week. He started all 10 games for the Eagles as the defense allowed just 1.69 goals per contest.
Swimming
Katelyn Wiglesworth and Jessica Touve, swimmers for Bridgewater, have become the first Eagles in the sport to garner All-State honors from the Virginia Sports Information Directors.
Both were second-team picks in the freestyle events. Wiglesworth, a freshman, was selected in the sprints and Touve, a junior, was chosen in distance. Touve is from Sterling and Wiglesworth is from Pennsylvania.
JMU Baseball
JMU had four former pitchers on opening day rosters in the minors on Tuesday: Springfield's Kevin Kelly with Single-A Lake County in the Cleveland system; Shelton Perkins with Single-A Delmarva, a Baltimore farm team; Roanoke native Nick Robertson, with Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers' chain; and Dan Goggin, with Single-A St. Lucie in the Mets' system.
Lake County opened up Tuesday in Lansing, Michigan. "It was pretty awesome," Kelly told the News-Record on Wednesday. "It wasn't even close to full capacity" however as Lansing won 8-1 before a crowd of 1,752 fans.
Kelly, who did not pitch Tuesday, figures to be used out of the bullpen this year. Kelly was drafted by Cleveland out of JMU in 2019 in the 19th round. The graduate of Paul VI High in Fairfax played rookie ball in Arizona in 2019 but missed out on the year in 2020 due to the pandemic as there was no minor league season.
The Lake County pitching staff also includes Nate Ocker, a product of the College of Charleston who faced Kelly in CAA action in college.
There was a crowd of 5,004 on hand Tuesday in Tulsa as the Drillers lost 5-4 to Amarillo, while Robertson did not pitch. St. Lucie won 13-3 over Jupiter and Goggin did not pitch.
Perkins did not pitch Tuesday as the Delmarva game was suspended by rain in the second inning against the Salem Red Sox. The game was resumed Wednesday afternoon.
JD Mundy, the Delmarva first baseman, was retired in his first pro at-bat Wednesday and later drew a walk. He is from Roanoke and played at Virginia Tech and Radford before signing with the Orioles last year. He played in the Valley Baseball League for Covington.
In other baseball notes, former Orioles' pitching coach and manager Ray Miller died this week at the age of 76. Among the Baltimore pitchers he worked with was Ken Dixon, an Amherst County graduate who broke in with the Orioles in 1984.
Miller was the also the manager of the Twins, from 1985-86. He was the pitching coach for the Orioles when Staunton native and former EMU basketball player Larry Sheets made his MLB debut, also in 1984.
CAA Lacrosse
Towson jumped out to an early leads of 2-0, 4-1 and 8-4 at halftime against Elon and won 16-6 on Wednesday in Harrisonburg in the Colonial Athletic Association women's lacrosse tournament.
The Tigers (9-7) advance to play Drexel (12-1) on Friday in Harrisonburg in the semifinals. Elon ends the year 9-3. Blair Pearre had four goals and three assists for Towson.
James Madison (9-4) will face Hofstra (6-5) in the second game Friday, at 7 p.m., at Sentara Park. The title game is noon Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.