TOWSON, Md. - The James Madison women's basketball team learned last month at home it's more important how you finish than how you to start against Towson.
And that lesson was repeated again Wednesday in suburban Baltimore - but with a negative outcome this time.
The Dukes, who came back from 15 points down to beat Towson in Harrisonburg last month, led 16-5 early on Wednesday but the Tigers stormed back and won 83-74 in a Colonial Athletic Association contest.
Towson outscored JMU 26-0 on fastbreak points and Kionna Jeter of the Tigers had 33 points.
"We wanted to be fast. We want to play fast," Towson Coach Diane Richardson said.
"I think she's a WNBA player," JMU Coach Sean O'Regan said after the game of Jeter. "Towson's guards are very good. I was a little disappointed; that was all we talked about" before the game about the speed of Towson.
Rayne Tucker picked up two early fouls for the Dukes. "That put us in a tough situation," O'Regan said. "She played just 19 minutes. I thought it disrupted our flow. They are a good team. Jeter is as good as any player in this league."
Towson led 38-31 at halftime and were up 56-44 late in the third quarter after a nice run. The Tigers led 63-48 going into the fourth quarter and by a count of 69-50 with 7:22 left in the game.
The Dukes cut the lead to 80-74 with 52 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Maddie Green, who had 13 points. It was 80-74 before the Dukes fouled with 39.4 ticks to go - Towson hit its free throws for the win.
"I didn't think our bench was very good today," O'Regan said. "I thought we started off well. I thought we finished well."
The Dukes got off to a fast start in suburban Baltimore, leading 6-0, 12-3 and then 16-5 as they hit seven of their first 11 shots from the field.
JMU got a basket from Jamia Hazell (16 points) to make it 16-5 with 3:53 left in the first quarter Wednesday. Hazell hit her first four shots. But the Tigers scored nine straight points and trailed just 16-14 after the first quarter.
Kiki Jefferson had a career-high 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes on Wednesday.
Jefferson of JMU had 19 of her 24 points in the second half when the Dukes came back from a 15-point deficit to beat Towson in Harrisonburg last month.
Jeter said her team was motivated before the game when the Tigers saw something on social media about JMU looking to sweep the season series.
The Dukes fell to 10-7 overall and 6-4 in the CAA while Towson is 10-3, 5-1.
JMU freshman Stephanie Ouderkirk (Spotswood) played four minutes off the bench and Claire Neff played five.
"We like to play those two together," O'Regan said of Ouderkirk and Neff. "Clair hasn't had the full time to build that trust with me."
The Dukes were slated to play two games at Hofstra in New York this weekend. But Wednesday afternoon, the CAA called off the games due to COVID-19 issues with the Pride program. No makeup date was announced.
O'Regan told the News-Record he was aware before the Towson game that the Dukes' contests at Hofstra would not be played. He said he doesn't plan for his team to play any games this weekend since the Dukes are scheduled to face UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday.
"We are trying to get them to play two" games, O'Regan said of the Seahawks. He would love a Monday-Tuesday or Tuesday-Wednesday scenario with UNC-W in Harrisonburg but that was not final.
