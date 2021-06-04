James Madison proved that Thursday was not a fluke.
The softball Dukes, facing another team from the same state, jumped ahead early and beat Oklahoma State 2-1 on Friday night in the College World Series in a game televised by ESPN.
Oklahoma State had two runners on base with no outs in the seventh after JMU was called for obstruction after a rundown. But pitcher Odicci Alexander made a stellar play to tag out a runner on the plate on a bunt and the Dukes survived the rally to win.
JMU took a 1-0 lead in the first as Alexander, from Boydton in southern Virginia, came around to score on a throwing error after a single by Madison Naujokas.
Page County product Kate Gordon hit a solo homer in the third to give the Dukes a lead of 2-0. Gordon hit the game-winning homer Thursday to beat the Sooners.
No. 5 Oklahoma State scored in the fifth Friday to make it 2-1 on an RBI single by Chelsea Alexander.
Sara Jubas and Odicci Alexander of the Dukes led off the last of the fifth with singles and that forced a pitching change, as the Cowgirls brought in lefty Kelly Maxwell to put out the rally.
Logan Newton of the Dukes had two hits in her three at-bats.
JMU was coming off the historic win of 4-3 in eight innings on Thursday against top-ranked Oklahoma in the first appearance by the Harrisonburg school in the College World Series.
The Dukes will now play Sunday at 1 p.m. against a team to be determined. The best-of-3 final series begins Monday in Oklahoma City.
