COLUMBIA, Mo. — On a night when the wind blew in, the May weather dipped below 50 by the seventh inning and even the home plate umpire seemed determined to add suspense with delayed strike calls, James Madison softball found itself with an opportunity for more nail-biting postseason magic.
The game found redshirt freshman Emily Phillips.
Phillips found space in the outfield.
Pinch hitting in the seventh inning of NCAA Super Regional Game 1 on the road, Phillips tapped a bloop single over the shortstop’s head to break a scoreless tie, and James Madison held on for a thrilling 2-1 win over No. 8 national seed Missouri. The Dukes (38-1) have won 28 straight games and are one win away from the Women’s College World Series, with two chances to finish the upset against Mizzou. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Saturday, and a third game would be Sunday afternoon if necessary.
James Madison’s ace, Odicci Alexander, was an ace as expected Friday night. She limited the Southeastern Conference’s highest-scoring team to just one hit in a nine-strikeout complete game.
The unexpected wrinkle was Phillips batting with the game on the line. After a week of worrying about Missouri’s high-power lineup, James Madison’s biggest puzzle Friday was a pitcher. Missouri’s Jordan Weber kept pace with Alexander, taking a no-hitter into the seventh.
She had thrown a no-hitter in the regional-clinching game, too, but Alexander ended the 13-inning hitless streak by beating out a grounder to shortstop to start the top of the seventh. With one out, Madison Naujokas was hit by a pitch, and Lynsey Meeks loaded the bases with another infield single in the hole between shortstop and third base.
That set the stage for Phillips, who entered the game 1-for-7 as a pinch hitter this season. With the infield played in, she was jammed by a pitch but plopped it just over the shortstop’s head into shallow left-center field.
Lauren Bernett added a sacrifice fly to left field, giving Alexander insurance for a nerve-racking bottom of the seventh inning. The redshirt senior issued a one-out walk then a two-out walk, and a wild pitch allowed the potential tying runs to advance into scoring position. Alexander worked a full count to the next hitter but issued another walk to load the bases.
Missouri called in freshman Alex Honnold for her first at-bat of the NCAA Tournament. Alexander walked her on four pitches to make it 2-1. Up next: Mizzou’s leadoff hitter, Brooke Wilmes, who had homered in all three regional games.
A Mizzou Softball Stadium record crowd of 2,632 had long since risen to its feet. Alexander quieted them. Wilmes popped out to left field.
Alexander finished with 125 pitches. The first 124 were pure suspense. The 125th was sweet release.
JMU has never competed in the College Women's World Series, which has been held in Oklahoma City for several years. The baseball Dukes took part in the College World Series in Omaha in 1983.
