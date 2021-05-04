The James Madison women's tennis team will face Tennessee on Friday in the NCAA Women's Tennis Championships in Charlottesville.
The pairing was announced Monday; the match is slated to begin at noon at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head resort. Due to protocol, attendance is limited to guests of the players and coaching staff.
“What a great opportunity for our program to get to play against a team like Tennessee,” JMU Coach Shelley Jaudon said in a statement from the university. “They’ve had a great season and we look forward to a good match with them on Friday."
JMU is coming off a second Colonial Athletic Association title and will be making a second NCAA appearance.
The Dukes are 14-3 overall and have won six matches in a row. JMU and the Volunteers last met in tennis in 1976.
Lacrosse
JMU lacrosse is No. 20 this week in the IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll, the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Association announced on Monday.
The Dukes are 9-4 and the No. 2 seed for the CAA Women's Lacrosse Championship that will be held in Harrisonburg later this week. JMU has been ranked three weeks in a row.
ODAC Baseball
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament is slated to begin Friday with the top eight teams taking part.
In games through Monday, Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon were tied for first at 18-4, while Bridgewater was sixth at 10-12 while Eastern Mennonite was eighth at 6-12.
Harrisonburg grad and senior infielder Kevin Navedo leads BC with four homers and 25 RBIs while outfielder Jarret Biesecker is hitting .404. Senior outfielder Jaylon Lee paces EMU with six homers and 25 RBIs with an average of .392.
