M'Kaela White has become the first volleyball player from James Madison to sign a professional contract.
The outside hitter from Maryland has signed with Team BRSE, a five-time national champion in the Hungarian A1 League that is based in Békéscsaba, Hungary.
White played in 97 matches for the Dukes and averaged 1.34 blocks and had a hitting percentage of .346. She played at public school Parkdale in Prince George's County, Maryland, which borders the nation's capital.
"Being late to the game, I've always had to play catch up with my peers and was seen as the risk everyone had to take chances on," White said in a statement released by JMU. "I couldn't be more grateful to Lauren Steinbrecher and her entire coaching staff for taking that risk and developing me into the player I am today. This has always been a dream of mine."
She won't be the first JMU athlete to play pro sports in Hungary.
The list includes former Turner Ashby High basketball standout Kirby Burkholder and Ronald Curry, a former hoopster for the men's team.
Burkholder and Curry both spent part of the last basketball season in Hungary and each has played in other European countries as well. Burkholder, a CAA player of the year, ended her college career in 2014 while Curry wrapped up his time in Harrisonburg two years later.
While Americans playing pro hoops in Hungary is rather common, that is not the case for volleyball. Many clubs in Hungary can't afford foreign players, while the level of women's volleyball in the central European country is pretty solid - just like basketball.
Békéscsaba is southeast of capital Budapest in the Great Hungarian Plains. To the east is Romania and to the south is Serbia.
White was a two-time All-CAA First Team selection, three-time VaSID All-State First Team, 2019 AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention and part of the USA Collegiate National Team her junior season.
"I am so proud of M'Kaela," head coach Lauren Steinbrecher of JMU said in a statement. "She has worked hard to put herself in a position to make money playing the game she loves. This is only the beginning for her... M'Kaela still has so much potential at the next level. I can't wait to see what all she accomplishes internationally."
