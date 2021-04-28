The retrial of a Harrisonburg man accused in an August 2018 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a James Madison University student got underway Wednesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg. Ibrahim faces up to 10 years in prison. Ibrahim is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
The trial is expected to go through Friday.
Jury selection, which has been altered to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, started at about 8:30 a.m. and wrapped up at roughly 2 p.m.
JMU President Jonathan Alger was selected as a juror.
No stranger to the law, Alger holds a juris doctor from Harvard University.
Before accepting the job as JMU's president, Alger served as the senior vice president and general counsel at Rutgers University in New Jersey and assistant general counsel at the University of Michigan.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June 2019 and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Jensen called several witnesses during the first day of the trial.
Most were witnesses from the scene and law enforcement and medics who arrived to treat Antle.
Jensen was using the witnesses from the scene to attempt to establish Ibrahim as the driver.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
At the trial, Ibrahim testified that he was the driver, crashed into the car and fled the scene. However, he testified that he didn’t know he injured someone.
For a conviction, prosecutors need to prove he knew or should have known someone was hurt.
