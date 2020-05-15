Editor’s note: Roanoke native Billy Sample was the first baseball player drafted out of James Madison University and the first to make it to the Major Leagues — with Texas in 1978. Outfielder and 5-foot-9 Sample ended his playing career with Atlanta in 1986, was elected to the JMU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988, and was a broadcaster for several years. Now 65, he spoke earlier this week with the News-Record from his home in New Jersey for this two-part series. The first segment ran Thursday, May 14:
DN-R: What are your memories of your first MLB game with the Rangers on Sept. 2, 1978, in Milwaukee as you hit leadoff for Texas? How did you find out you were being called up from Triple-A to the majors with a few others?
Sample: "Rob Donnelly was our Triple-A manager. He was the third-base coach with Jim Leyland in the majors for several years with the Pirates and Marlins. He told me about five days before I was going up. I said, 'Thank you.' My response was kind of matter-of-fact. I figured I did what I needed to do. I went 11 games without a hit in Double-A and went 0-for-37 with Tulsa. That cost me a shot (in 1977). I was hitting .348 before that so you can do the math.
Anyway, we were playing out of Tucson (in 1978). We went to Tucson to Phoenix, Phoenix to Chicago, Chicago to Milwaukee. By the time I got to old County Stadium and I was a little tired from the jet lag. I looked at the lineup card and it had me leading off. I said, 'Okay.' It also had me playing second base. I had burned my second base glove; I hadn't played second base in a year and a half.
Dock Ellis (Texas pitcher) came up and said, 'Good luck, young man.' I thought it may have been a fake lineup. Before the game (Texas DH) Richie Zisk came up to me and said, 'It's just like Triple-A,' which I thought was a nice thing to do and was his nature. They felt (regular second baseman) Bump Wills, a switch-hitter, was struggling from the right side of the plate. They wanted to give him one less at-bat from that side (so Sample started at second). Jerry Augustine, a lefty was pitching for the Brewers. His first pitch was a sinker low and away. It was almost reflexive, I guess. I hit it to right-center and Sixto Lezcano dove for it and it went off his glove. I am at first base with a Cheshire-cat grin. Then here comes Bump Wills to run for me. Bob Uecker was the broadcaster for the Brewers. I wonder what he thought of all that. Bump and I never talked about it."
DN-R: What was the biggest adjustment from the minors to the majors?
Sample: "The scouting reports are different. And the pitchers hit their spots better. I think if you can hit Double-A pitchers you can hit Major League pitchers. A lot pitchers back then went from Double-A to the majors. One of them was Roanoke native Al Holland, who I played American Legion against, went from Double-A to the majors" with the Pirates in 1977.
DN-R: You were one of the top rookies in 1979 with Texas, hitting .292, and played with the Rangers through 1984. But you never made the playoffs?
Sample: "Perhaps my one regret, from a team standpoint. The 1985 team would have been a wild-card team" had that existed at the time.
DN-R: In 1985 you are with the New York Yankees. They had Don Mattingly, Ken Griffey, Sr., Rickey Henderson, Don Baylor, Dave Winfield. What a team that was?
Sample: "It was a potent lineup. It was the last 20-win season for (Ron) Guidry; (Dave) Righetti was closing. As good as that was, Toronto had a young, potent lineup. The Blue Jays won 99 games and we won 97. They had Jimmy Key," who pitched in the Valley Baseball League for Winchester.
DN-R: That season you got to play for managers Yogi Berra and Billy Martin. Berra was 6-10 and then Martin took over for the rest of the year. What were they like to play for?
Sample: "Yogi was so well-respected. It was nice to be around that kind of baseball heritage. Yogi and wife Carmen, they were just beautiful people. I thought he was a great tactician, Billy Martin." (In 2016, Sample self-published a book "A Year in Pinstripes ... And Then Some" about his season with the Yankees, and his career.)
DN-R: After that 1985 season you head to the Atlanta Braves and played for them in 1986. They had Ken Griffey, Sr., Dale Murphy, Willie Stargell, and Ted Simmons.
Sample: "We were a game out at the All-Star break and then nothing happened. Chuck Tanner, he was the last of my eight managers in a little over eight years; just a super person."
DN-R: What happened for you after the 1986 season?
Sample: "The only thing I got was an offer to spring training with the Twins in 1987. It appeared that I had made the team; I was coming off knee surgery. I was on a licensing committee (with MLB players) and a letter was sent to me in the clubhouse in Orlando in spring training. They were in the middle of collision (between owners and players). I had signed a three-year contract with Texas and it ran out after the 1986 season. Tom Kelly, the Twins' manager, told me they were going with younger players."
DN-R: You ended your playing career with a batting average of .272 in 826 games with 46 homers and 98 steals. How did you get into broadcasting?
Sample: "I needed a job; I had a B.S. in psychology. Dan Patrick (formerly of ESPN) was in Atlanta with CNN and helped me put together a tape, which I appreciate him doing. We sent it to the Braves; I did two years with the Braves, Seattle TV splitting it with Ken Griffey, Sr., Angels radio, and worked for MLB.com for several years." (Sample has also contributed to ESPN, Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, Baseball Weekly, NPR, etc). I covered the World Series in 1987 for a New York outlet and wouldn't you know it, the Twins were in it."
DN-R: What is your life like today and who is in your family?
Sample: "I have three children. A daughter Stacey (who lives in Culpeper) attended the University of Rhode Island and threw the javelin. One of my sons, Ian, played college football at Hawaii and caught 10 of Colt Brennan's 53 touchdown passes in 2006. My youngest son, Travis, is a fitness trainer and speaker. I fight for truth and justice; that is how I roll. I try to educate people on the ways of the world and the ways of the United States."
This interview was edited for space reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.