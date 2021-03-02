Upstart James Madison was playing its first NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament game when forward Linton Townes was surprised during a timeout while facing favorite Georgetown.
"I can remember looking over at their bench during a timeout and they were arguing and stuff like that," recalls Townes, who grew up in Covington and would go on to play in the NBA. "I remember thinking to myself, 'We got them now.' I knew about Georgetown and those guys."
Heavily-favorite Georgetown was coming unglued - and Townes knew it.
That day JMU upset a Georgetown team that featured future NBA guard Eric "Sleepy" Floyd and future Hall of Fame coach John Thompson, Jr. The JMU starters along with Townes were Charles Fisher, David Dupont, Dan Ruland, and Steve Blackmon, with Tyrone Shoulders as the top bench player in the 61-55 victory in 1981.
"We were nervous a little bit and anxious at the beginning," notes Townes, who had 19 points against the Hoyas. "Once we realized we could play with them, it was 'Hey, we got these guys.' That was the year before Patrick (Ewing) came to Georgetown. That year was the first year we could really play at a high level."
"The media was just talking about Georgetown and how they would match up with Notre Dame. If you look back, we had the top defense in the conference," said Fisher, a sophomore guard on the 1981 team.
Two days later, on March 12, the Dukes lost in Providence, Rhode Island, to a Notre Dame squad which featured six future NBA players, including seniors Kelly Tripucka, Orlando Woolridge and Tracy Jackson.
"Notre Dame was loaded," said point guard Fisher.
But to get to that first Division I national field, the Dukes needed to beat Richmond and future NBA player Johnny Newman in the ECAC South tournament title game - which they did 69-60 on March 7 in Hampton.
"All of a sudden we are going to the NCAA tournament," recalls Chip Rosenberg, a senior reserve for the JMU team in 1980-81.
"We played as a unit," said Fisher, now a high school basketball coach and pastor in Florida. "We knew our roles. We played under control. We knew our chances of winning the tournament were good. We knew Johnny Newman and Linton Townes would negate each other."
The Dukes had several challenging regular-season games that prepared them for postseason play in March of 1981 and helped build up the national profile of the program.
JMU opened the season with a nine-point loss at St. John's in New York then fell by just four points to Texas A & M in a pre-Christmas tournament in Blacksburg. The next day, JMU beat Pittsburgh by eight points at Cassell Coliseum on the Virginia Tech campus.
The next game came 10 days later, on Dec. 30, 1980, as the host Dukes barely lost 53-52 at Godwin Hall to Virginia and center Ralph Sampson, the former Harrisonburg High star who was then a sophomore for the Cavaliers.
"That was a homecoming for Ralph," said Rosenberg, who now lives in North Carolina and works for a Silicon Valley company. "We should have beat them. That game was the turning point of our season."
"We did not fear anybody," Fisher recalls.
JMU has made four other NCAA appearances since that first one in 1981. The Dukes upset Ohio State in 1982 and West Virginia the next year in March Madness.
And this season the Dukes, certainly before the injury to senior guard Matt Lewis, appeared to have a decent chance to advance to the NCAA field for the first time in eight years. Either way, the No. 1 seed Dukes will have to win the Colonial Athletic Association tournament - which begins Saturday in Harrisonburg - in order to make its sixth trip to March Madness at the Division I level.
Townes, 60, drafted by Portland in 1982 out of JMU, played in 60 NBA games with the Blazers, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Antonio, and also played several years overseas. He now works in the IT field in Tennessee, but has been in contact with the current Dukes.
"I have been in touch with coach [Mark] Byington," Townes said in a telephone interview. "I did a Zoom call with the team" this season.
After NCAA showings from 1981-83, the fourth trip for the program came in 1994 under former Coach Lefty Driesell.
But it took some under-the-radar players to put the program on the map.
Townes fit the mold of some top JMU athletes in the 1980s: overlooked by bigger schools such as Virginia and Virginia Tech but he was able to flourish in a smaller program in Harrisonburg. Townes drew attention from the JMU program when he played a high school game at Buffalo Gap and an assistant with the Dukes was there.
"I kind of grew with JMU, which is great," Townes said. "If I had to do it all over again, I would do it the same way. Once we got there, JMU was a very nurturing environment."
The basketball program certainly grew under Lou Campanelli, the head coach for the Dukes from 1972-85.
The JMU coaching staff found hidden gems. Fisher said he was recruited by North Carolina and ODU but both schools wanted him to first attend Fork Union Military Academy.
But as a freshman at JMU, Fisher played 20.7 minutes per game and he averaged at least 30 minutes per contest his last three seasons in Harrisonburg.
He was drafted in the ninth round by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1983. Ruland was picked in the third round the same year by the 76ers and played overseas several years.
While neither played in the NBA, Fisher and Ruland helped build a promising program at JMU.
"Once we got there, JMU was a very nurturing environment," said Townes, now in the IT field in Tennessee. "From the coaches to the athletic director to the president of the university, it was part of a family. You felt like you could grow."
And pull some upsets like the one 40 years ago that was first put the program on the map.
