Jeff Garber was at his 10-acre farm in Florida when the call came late last month from the Washington Nationals.
The former James Madison University shortstop was asked by Mark Scialabba, assistant general manager, player development, if he was available to assist the Nationals in preparation for the delayed 2020 Major League Baseball season.
Garber, 53, has been a fixture at spring training in Florida for years with the Nationals — but this Summer Camp was something no one in the game had ever experienced. Even with COVID-19 still raging in parts of the country, he got on a plane in Tallahassee and headed to Washington.
“There is always concern, of course,” Garber, speaking from his hotel near Nationals Park, told the News-Record. “But you feel this is what you need to do for the organization, the team. There is concern. But you know, this is what we do for a living. We are all doing our part to help. Everyone has been taking care of us” with testing about every other day.
“There are certain levels of personnel. I am on tier 2 so I have to have my mask on all of the time,” he added. “There are a lot of procedures that are in place to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable being out there and playing.”
Upon arrival from Florida, Garber had to get checked out before he could join workouts.
“We had to go through testing and a quarantine-type thing to make sure you were negative,” Garber said.
The Nationals have had several players and staff test positive for the virus, but their names have not been made public. Major League Baseball has been sending sample tests to a lab in Utah — with about less than 2% positive results in the first few weeks. Two Washington players tested positive July 1 to 3 for COVID-19, according to The Washington Post.
“Things are different, and there are still some guys who are concerned,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters earlier this week. “But we’re doing the best we can.”
“We are not going to put players’ health in jeopardy,” said Washington general manager Mike Rizzo, who called off one practice earlier this month when he was not happy with the lag time in test results.
One of those concerned is lefty closer Sean Doolittle, a former University of Virginia standout who has wavered about whether he will play. Veteran Ryan Zimmerman, a former college teammate, has already decided not to play for the Nationals — citing the recent birth of a child and the fact his mother has MS.
Garber, a standout for the Dukes in the 1980s, works out of the limelight for the defending World Series champs. He made it as high as Triple-A as a player in the Kansas City farm system.
For the past 13 years, the native of Pennsylvania has been an instructor in player development for Washington. For the past few seasons, he has also been the co-field director in the minors with Fairfax native Tommy Shields, who played in college at Notre Dame and briefly with the Orioles in 1992.
At Nationals Park, Garber has duties as assigned. That could mean throwing batting practice, working in the indoor batting cages and on-field work with infielders. He even played right field in an intrasquad game Monday at Nationals Park and made a fine catch on a ball hit by Trea Turner.
“We are doing whatever we can. They have everything broken up into small groups,” said Garber, drafted in the 10th round out of JMU by Kansas City in 1988. “They are trying to keep the groups small.”
Garber works with infielders along with Nationals coaches Tim Bogar and Chip Hale, the former Arizona manager. Garber deals with veterans such as shortstop Trea Turner, Wilmer Difo, and Asdrubal Cabrera as well as newcomers to the team: Starlin Castro and Eric Thames.
“It has been great to be back with Wilmer. We spent many hours together,” Garber said of Difo, who was 18 when he began playing in the minors in 2010. “It is great to be with all of them. They are working extremely hard. Listening to them, you get better yourself as a coach.”
It works both ways.
“I’m busting my butt,” first baseman Thames told reporters last weekend of infield play.
Garber is one of several JMU connections to the world champion Nationals.
His former college teammate, Doug Harris, is assistant general manager and vice president, player personnel, who has been battling leukemia off and on for the past few years. Harris pitched in the minors for several clubs, including the Orioles.
Jake Lowery, a catcher for the Dukes through 2011, played in the minor leagues for the Nationals from 2016-19 and was slated to be a coach for Single-A Fredericksburg this year before minor league season was called off last month due to COVID-19 concerns. “I think he will be a great coach,” Garber said of Lowery.
For good measure, current JMU infielder Nick Zona is the son of Jeff Zona — a scout for the Nationals based near Richmond. His reports on Houston pitchers helped Washington beat the Astros last October in the World Series.
As for this season, the Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in their first exhibition game since March. After two exhibition games next week against the Orioles, Washington will begin the 60-game season at home July 23 against the Yankees with ace Max Scherzer slated to pitch for the Nats.
At that point, Garber could switch to Fredericksburg and work with members of the taxi squad for the Nationals.
Away from the field, Garber leaves his hotel only for food and exercise. “I have been on walking routine. I put on my mask and every day I take my walk down to the Mall, about one and a half or two hours. I keep my (social) distance,” he said. “Washington, D.C., is one of my favorite cities in the United States.”
Garber said his goal is to help Rizzo and Martinez, the manager, get the team ready for the season.
“Our guys have come back in great shape,” Garber said. “The workouts have been tremendous; they are working hard. I have been very, very impressed with everything, from the veterans to the young guys. I think they are hungry to get back. Overall, it is baseball and it has been fun to be back here watching these guys.”
