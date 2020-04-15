Matt Lewis, one of the top players this past season for James Madison basketball, is going to test the NBA waters but could still return to the Dukes under new coach Mark Byington.
"After much consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. I'm looking forward to learning from this experience," Lewis wrote on social media.
Lewis averaged 19 points per contest this past season for a team that was last in the conference. The 6-foot-5 guard played at Bishop O'Connell in Arlington and is from Woodbridge.
Nathan Knight, one of the top players in the Colonial Athletic Association, followed the same path a year ago before returning for his final season at William & Mary.
MLB Flashback: JMU's Allison
On this date in 1991, April 16, Front Royal native and former JMU lefty Dana Allison pitched in his third Major League game for the Oakland A's. He retired both batters he faced against the Angels in 8-5 win. Allison went to Warren County High and was drafted by Oakland in 1989 by the A's out of JMU.
- DN-R Sports Desk
