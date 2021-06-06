James Madison standout Liam McDonnell pitched five strong innings, giving up no runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out eight as Harrisonburg opened its season with a big 2-0 win over New Market in the first game of a Valley Baseball League doubleheader at JMU's Veteran's Memorial Park on Sunday.
Liam Dabagian tossed an inning, giving up two hits and two walks with a strikeout while Jake Blair pitched the final frame and struck out one batter.
At the plate for the Turks (1-0), who finished with just four hits as a team, Austin Mueller finished 1-for-2 with a run scored in the season-opening victory.
Peyton Crispin, Frederic Walter and Clay Lockett had a hit each for Harrisonburg.
