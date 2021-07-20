Harrisonburg got a big night from its 2021 James Madison players as the Turks won 7-4 on Monday at Waynesboro in Valley Baseball League action.
Liam McDonnell (James Madison) started on the mound for the Turks and allowed just one run in six innings before Logan McClure took over in the seventh.
Conor Hartigan had an RBI single as the Turks scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead and he finished with three hits. Hartigan announced last week he was transferring from JMU to Virginia Tech.
Jordan Sweeney (Rutgers) had two hits and drove in four runs for Harrisonburg. Waynesboro scored three runs in the last of the seventh to trim the lead to 7-4. The Turks are now 18-18 while Waynesboro is 18-20.
In other Monday baseball:
RCBL
Stuarts Draft 16, Broadway 3: Stuarts Draft scored four runs in the third and five more in the fourth inning and led 9-2 in the sixth and 12-3 in the eighth. Cody Bartley started on the mound for the Diamondbacks and allowed one run in three innings while Broadway starter Jordan Yankey also went three innings, yielding four runs (one earned) while Zach Roberts had three hits in his first five at-bats for Stuarts Draft.
TA’s Showalter
Turner Ashby graduate and JMU pitcher Justin Showalter has been named to the Appalachian League All-Star game, his manager informed the News-Record on Monday. Showalter is pitching for Princeton and will be with the East team for the game July 27 in Pulaski, according to manager Patrick Anderson.
“Early on he had a hard time controlling the running game. He has shown aptitude with dealing with that. He understands how to control the running game and varying his times,” Anderson told the News-Record last week about Showalter. “He has done that the last three outings and he is fun to watch. He is getting stronger as he goes through the season.”
Spotswood-Strasburg
Spotswood grad Daniel Ouderkirk (West Virginia) gave up just one run on one hit in four innings for Strasburg in a 5-0 loss at Front Royal last week. He struck out five and walked four and lowered his ERA to 5.49.
East Rock-Grottoes
East Rockingham grad and outfielder Jacob Merica (Easter Mennonite) has played in a team-high 17 games for Grottoes in the RCBL. He is third on team in at-bats with 68 and third in steals with five. He is hitting .265.
HHS-Clover Hill
Harrisonburg grad Kevin Navedo (Bridgewater College) is batting .293 with two homers and eight RBIs in 11 games for Clover Hill in the RCBL. He began the summer in the Valley League.
Broadway ... Broadway
Broadway grad Jacob Petersheim, in games through Sunday, had pitched in four games, with three starts, for the Bruins in the RCBL. He was 0-0, 6.35 in 11.1 innings pitched.
JMU’s Alexander
Odicci Alexander, the former JMU softball pitcher, struck out three batters in the first inning Monday while playing for the Pride, a pro team in Florida.
BC Field Hockey
Bridgewater College field hockey will open the season Sept. 1 at Christopher Newport and then host Johns Hopkins on Sept. 4. Both teams were ranked nationally last season. The Eagles will play rival EMU on Oct. 23 for Senior Day for the Eagles.
“We are very grateful to have a full competition schedule return this fall,” said new head coach Gina Stephan said on the BC athletic website. “With a quick turnaround from the spring, it’s an exciting time for our team to build on what we’ve been working on since last September.” Brockport graduate Stephan was the assistant for one year and takes over for Allyson Kenyon, who had been the head coach since 2003.
Orioles’ Minors
Right-handed pitcher Zach Peek, who trained in Harrisonburg last winter, was promoted from low Single-A Delmarva to high Single-A Aberdeen in the Baltimore system.
Others to play for Aberdeen this year include former JMU pitcher Shelton Perkins and first baseman J.D. Mundy, a Radford product who played for Covington in the Valley League.
Perkins has four saves in 15 games in the minors this year while Roanoke native Mundy has 14 homers, among the most in the system. The Orioles played Monday at Tampa Bay while the Nationals won at home 18-1 over the Marlins.
