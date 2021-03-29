James Madison forward Joel Mensah has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.
Mensah came to JMU from San Diego State and averaged 1.8 points per game this past season for the Dukes, the regular-season champions in the Colonial Athletic Association.
The 6-foot-10 junior played just 54 minutes in nine games, with two starts, and didn't play in a game after Jan. 10.
- DN-R Sports Desk
