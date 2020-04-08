Rich Morales, a scout for the Baltimore Orioles, was tipped off early in the 2019 season by one of his colleagues about pitcher Shelton Perkins of James Madison University and his impressive slider.
But then it was late in the 2019 season and Morales, who lives in Blacksburg, needed to see the hurler in person before the Major League Baseball draft last June. So Morales drove to Wilmington, North Carolina, where the Dukes were playing a Colonial Athletic Association series before nearly 100 family and friends of hometown star Perkins.
After just a few pitches from Perkins, the Orioles' talent evaluator was convinced about the slider.
"The spin on the ball was incredible," Morales said Wednesday. "I could hear it sizzle. He threw a breaking ball that literally made me stand up; one of the best breaking balls I have seen in my whole life."
Morales tracked down the father of Perkins and told him his son needed to head to Baltimore to be part of a pre-draft workout at Camden Yards in 2019.
"I think your son is a Major League player," Morales told the elder Perkins.
"He told me the Orioles were ... really excited about the slider," pitcher Shelton Perkins said Wednesday from his home in Leland, N.C. "At that point, I didn't know what to think. Before the season I wasn't expecting to get drafted."
Perkins, a right-hander, was drafted in the 16th round by the Orioles a few weeks after the workout in Baltimore.
The story gets even better - Perkins allowed just four hits in 17.2 innings in his first pro season with Aberdeen in the New York-Penn League.
He posted an ERA of 2.04 but that doesn't even show his dominance: Perkins fanned 23 batters and allowed 10 walks and opposing batters hit - if that is the right term - just .070 against him.
Perkins was in spring training with other minor league players in Sarasota, Florida until pro baseball closed shop the middle of last month due to COVID-19 issues. Before then Perkins was able to touch base with Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee, another promising pitcher in the Baltimore farm system.
Perkins was a student at East Carolina when Hanifee visited the school. "Then I came to JMU and that was Brenan's hometown," said Perkins, who ran into Hanifee at Buffalo Wild Wings while attending JMU.
Now Perkins is trying to stay sharp at the family farm near Wilmington. "I am just trying to simulate hitters" at the plate, he said. Perkins has a batting cage at the family farm and lifts weights at the home of a cousin.
Perkins was one of three college pitchers from Virginia that Morales and the Orioles signed from the 2019 draft - and all of them had impressive pro debuts. Morales was also the scout that signed Hanifee.
VCU's Connor Gillispie was taken in the ninth round by the Orioles and was teammates with Perkins in Aberdeen. A native of Earlysville, the VCU product posted 1.77 ERA with four saves for the IronBirds.
Division III Randolph-Mason hurler Nick Roth was taken in the 26th round by the Orioles. He began his pro career with 1.25 ERA split between the Gulf Coast League and Delmarva in the low Single-A South Atlantic League.
The 2020 MLB draft is shaping up to be very different due to COVID-19 - as college baseball has shut down for the season.
Morales said Wednesday that the draft this summer may only be a few rounds since players are not able to perform this spring and summer.
"I think it is going to be five or 10 rounds," Morales said. "We are kind of in a holding pattern. We (with the Orioles) are totally prepared for the draft. We put in all of the reports on players we have seen."
Earlier this week published reports had MLB floating a plan to start spring training again with all of the teams based in Arizona. After a few weeks of training, according to one theory, the teams would begin the season in Arizona, using spring training sites and the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
