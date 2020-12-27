It was two days before Christmas in a foreign country, but there was a little bit of home for two former James Madison women’s basketball standouts.
In a professional game in Italy on Wednesday, the leading scorer for Empoli was Kamiah Smalls with 22 points while Jazmon Gwathmey had 13 points for Sesto. Each former JMU player led their team in minutes played as Empoli won 80-66.
Smalls, who ended her JMU career last season, is the latest former Dukes’ player to see time in the WNBA and with a pro league overseas.
She played in seven games for the Indiana Fever in 2020 before heading to Italy. Smalls was drafted in the third round by the Fever after averaging 18.6 points per contest for the Dukes in 2019-20.
“I’m so elated for Kamiah,” JMU coach Sena O’Regan told the News-Record earlier this year. “For her to get this chance (in the WNBA) before she goes to Europe is awesome. It makes me very, very happy for her because you are talking about a kid who has never really given up on it.”
Smalls is a 5-foot-10 guard from Philadelphia.
“I can’t even put into words what I am feeling,” Smalls told the Daily News-Record after being drafted. “This is the moment I’ve been waiting for my whole life. I can’t thank Coach O (JMU coach Sean O’Regan) and my family enough. This place has been my home away from home and has pushed me to be the best version of me.”
Gwathmey, 27, was drafted in the second round by Minnesota of the WNBA in 2016. A product of Liberty High in Northern Virginia, she played for San Antonio in 2016 and with Indiana the next year. She is averaging 13.4 points per game in Italy and 5.4 rebounds in her first 12 outings this season.
Tamera Young was drafted in the first round of the WNBA draft out of JMU in 2008. She played overseas for several years and was with Las Vegas of the WNBA in 2019. Young played in Israel during the 2018-19 season.
Tennessee native Dawn Evans, a former JMU guard, played for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA in 2012 and for part of two seasons in France.
Meredith Alexis, who finished her JMU career in 2007, was in camp with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA but didn’t make the team after college. She played in Poland and France and briefly in Spain in 2008-09.
Precious Hall, who averaged 24.2 points per contest for JMU in 2016-17, last played in Sweden in 2018-19, as per eurobasket.com.
Lauren Jimenez played in Poland during the 2011-12 season. She ended her career with the Dukes the previous season by scoring 13.7 points per contest.
Tarik Hislop, from Maryland, averaged at least 10 points per contest in each of four seasons with JMU through 2013. She played the following season in Spain.
Norfolk’s Tioa Giggetts, who went to Lake Taylor High, played four years for the Dukes through 2015. She then played two seasons in Switzerland.
Former Harrisonburg High standout Kristi Toliver, who helped Maryland win the NCAA title in 2006, has played in the WNBA and overseas for several years.
She signed a free agent contract with Los Angeles after helping Washington win the WNBA title in 2019.
“Same page, same vision … having another shot to win a championship together,” Toliver told reporters when she signed with the Sparks.
She decided not to play for Los Angeles in 2020, citing COVID-19 challenges and the risk of injury. Toliver is a former assistant coach with Washington of the NBA.
Former Turner Ashby standout Kirby Burkholder had a tryout with the Mystics after she was the CAA player of the year for JMU in 2014. She has played in Belgium, Italy and Hungary and appeared in her first game earlier this month in Poland.
Betsy Blose, who grew up in Penn Laird and graduated from Montevideo, is a former member of the coaching staff for the Mystics. She is a former player and assistant coach for JMU and is now a special assistant to the director of athletics for UNC Asheville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.