Her senior season was cut short, but Kamiah Smalls basketball career isn’t over.
The James Madison senior was taken with the 28th overall pick of Friday night’s WNBA Draft, going in the third round to the Indiana Fever.
“I’m so proud of her, but what I really am is happy for her,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “The WNBA is so different because there are only 144 players in the league. I thought she could go to Indiana or Connecticut. I didn’t know what to expect, but this is what I hoped for her.”
Three Dukes players have previously been selected in the WNBA Draft. Tamera Young was a first-round pick to the Atlanta Dream in 2008.
Lauren Okafor was taken by the Dream in the third round of the 2015 draft and Jazmon Gwathmey was a second-round pick to the Minnesota Lynx the following year.
Smalls, the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, averaged 18.6 points per game as a senior and finished with 1,888 career points to put her fourth all-time at JMU before college basketball came to a stop last month just before the start of the postseason.
“She worked as hard as anybody and is as well-deserving as anybody,” O’Regan said. “It’s just awesome for her. I think for our team, it’s just a positive note and well-needed with what we have going on right now. A kid who wanted it so bad and worked so hard is going to get her chance.”
Mahlong Commits
High school star Aviwe Mahlong, a standout senior this season for Eastern Mennonite, has committed to play at Division II Millersville (Penn.) University in men’s basketball.
Millersville was 15-15 last season and 11-11 in the PSAC East — one of the top Division II conferences on the East Coast.
Mahlong was a two-time first-team all-state player among independent schools in the state. The 6-foot-4 wing player aided the Flames drive to the state-title game this season.
“We’ve all been here before,” he told the News-Record after a semifinal win in the state event. “We knew what to expect. The pressure was high. We just executed.”
A junior guard this past season for Millersville was Grottoes resident James Sullivan, a Spotswood product who averaged 13.4 points per contest.
WNBA Draft Notes
Bella Alarie was taken fifth overall out of Princeton by Dallas in the WNBA draft. She is the daughter of former Duke standout Mark Alarie, who played in the NBA with Washington from 1987-91.
University of Virginia forward Jocelyn Willoughby of New Jersey was taken 10th overall by Phoenix. She averaged 19.2 points per game this past season.
“I am so excited,” she said on the ESPN broadcast. “I feel I have so much upside and potential.”
Beatrice Mompremier was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Sparks out of the University of Miami.”When I got the call I was very excited,” she told a Florida newspaper.
Harrisonburg graduate Kristi Toliver signed a free-agent deal with the Sparks after playing for champion Washington last season. Toliver, a guard, was a first-round pick out of the University of Maryland by Chicago in 2009 as the third selection overall.
This season is still up in the air, however.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told ESPN during the draft that she hopes there is a season in 2020. “Lots of scenarios,” she said. “We are looking forward to it quite frankly.”
She said the league has to be creative during this challenging time. “We are always looking for new ways to engage our fans. Unfortunately, we are in this awful coronavirus time. We are going to have to think innovatively how to engage our fans,” the commissioner said. “We have to build a higher level of interest.”
Sports editor David Driver contributed to this report.
